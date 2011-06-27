Used 2015 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|no
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|19/26 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|494.0/676.0 mi.
|494.0/676.0 mi.
|612.0/828.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Torque
|375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|253 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|2.7 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 5750 rpm
|325 hp @ 5750 rpm
|282 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|51.1 ft.
|47.8 ft.
|47.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Medium Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heavy Duty Payload Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XLT Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 302A
|yes
|no
|yes
|XLT Sport Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|no
|yes
|Equipment Group 301A
|yes
|no
|yes
|XLT Chrome/Sport Appearance Package Discount
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailer Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lariat Chrome/Sport Package Discount
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 501A
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 500A
|no
|yes
|no
|Lariat Chrome Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Lariat Sport Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Equipment Group 502A
|no
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Technology Package Discount
|no
|yes
|no
|Snow Plow Prep
|no
|no
|yes
|Off-Road Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|no
|yes
|memory card slot
|no
|yes
|no
|video monitor
|no
|yes
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|no
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Kicker Subwoofer
|yes
|no
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vinyl Flooring Black
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SYNC w/MyFord Touch
|yes
|no
|yes
|Voice-Activated Navigation System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|110v/400w Outlet
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Full Coverage Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifter
|no
|yes
|no
|Sony Audio w/Single CD and HD Radio
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|62.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|passenger cooled seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Twin Panel Moonroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pickup Box LED Lighting
|yes
|no
|yes
|20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pickup Box Access Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discount
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Silver Pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Tubular Running Boards
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|no
|yes
|LED Side-Mirror Spotlights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Divider
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Manual-Folding, Manual-Telescoping, Manual Glass Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Black Skull Caps
|yes
|no
|yes
|Black Platform Running Boards
|yes
|no
|yes
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Well Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Ramps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Mirrors w/Heat/Turn Signals
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Angular Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Deployable Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Height
|75.3 in.
|75.3 in.
|76.9 in.
|Wheel base
|156.8 in.
|145.0 in.
|145.0 in.
|Length
|243.7 in.
|231.9 in.
|231.9 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|no
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,665
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge