Used 2015 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 F-150
Overview
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Engine TypeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222219
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/676.0 mi.494.0/676.0 mi.612.0/828.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG222219
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Torque375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm375 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm253 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l3.5 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5750 rpm325 hp @ 5750 rpm282 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.47.8 ft.47.8 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
Packages
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Max Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Medium Trailer Tow Packageyesnoyes
2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Packageyesyesyes
Heavy Duty Payload Packageyesnono
XLT Chrome Appearance Packageyesnoyes
Equipment Group 302Ayesnoyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyesnoyes
Equipment Group 300Ayesnoyes
Equipment Group 301Ayesnoyes
XLT Chrome/Sport Appearance Package Discountyesnoyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Chrome/Sport Package Discountnoyesno
Equipment Group 501Anoyesno
Equipment Group 500Anoyesno
Lariat Chrome Packagenoyesno
Lariat Sport Packagenoyesno
Equipment Group 502Anoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesno
Technology Package Discountnoyesno
Snow Plow Prepnonoyes
Off-Road Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
memory card slotnoyesno
video monitornoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
front and rear cupholdersnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
Power Feature
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
digital keypad power door locksyesnoyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
Interior Options
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Cloth 40/Console/40 Front Seatyesnoyes
Kicker Subwooferyesnoyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryesyesyes
Vinyl Flooring Blackyesnoyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyesyesyes
SYNC w/MyFord Touchyesnoyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyesyesyes
110v/400w Outletyesyesyes
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats w/Flow-Through Console and Floor Shifternoyesno
Sony Audio w/Single CD and HD Radionoyesno
Instrumentation
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
driver cooled seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
passenger cooled seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Rear head room40.3 in.40.4 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Exterior Options
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Twin Panel Moonroofyesyesyes
Two-Tone Paintyesyesyes
Plastic Drop-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Pickup Box LED Lightingyesnoyes
20" Six-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Pickup Box Access Stepyesyesyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Pickup Box Access Step/Bed Ramps Discountyesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesyes
20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Silver Pocketsyesyesyes
Hard Tonneau Pickup Box Coveryesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Chrome Tubular Running Boardsyesnoyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyesnoyes
LED Side-Mirror Spotlightsyesyesyes
Bed Divideryesyesyes
Manual-Folding, Manual-Telescoping, Manual Glass Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Black Skull Capsyesnoyes
Black Platform Running Boardsyesnoyes
Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Wheel Well Lineryesyesyes
Bed Rampsyesyesyes
Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Mirrors w/Heat/Turn Signalsyesnoyes
Rear Window Defrosteryesnoyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
20" Chrome-Like PVD Wheelsyesyesyes
Chrome Angular Running Boardsnoyesno
Power Deployable Running Boardsnoyesno
PowerScope Telescoping, Power-Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsnoyesno
Measurements
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Height75.3 in.75.3 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base156.8 in.145.0 in.145.0 in.
Length243.7 in.231.9 in.231.9 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Exterior Colors
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Bronze Fire Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Guard Metallic/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White/Caribou Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat/Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red/Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic/Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Guard Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Medium Earth Gray, leather
  • Medium Earth Gray, cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesnoyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$37,665
$37,665
$41,670
$41,670
$40,050
$40,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
