Used 2014 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

I couldn't be happier. Todd Christopher , 07/14/2015 STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I am a repeat Ford F150 customer. My previous F150 I had for 11+ years. That truck was the replacement for an F150 that I drove for 9+ years. My trucks haul firewood, lumber, gravel, building materials, etc. My new purchase is the '14 STX Supercrew 5.0L with the Sport Package, and Tow Package. I have about 500 miles on the truck and my avg mpg is 19.5. My home is on the top of a mountain and I travel over a lot of country roads during my day. My biggest surprises are the amount of room in the crew cab and the mileage. The 5L V8 has plenty of get up and go. I chose the 5L V8 because of my concerns about the longevity of the turbo charged V6. Because I keep my trucks long past any extended warrenty I could buy, I decided that the proven 5L V8 was my best option. The interior appears to be well done. The bucket seats are comfortable as is the rear bench seat. The truck handles like a truck should. If you are looking for a car like ride then look somewhere else. That being said the handling on this truck is miles head of my previous F150. I actually had planned to purchase a different make but ended up back at the Ford dealership. So far, I couldn't be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford appears to have a winner ohioengineer , 03/10/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my third F-150 in seven years, as I lease. I use my truck as a combination farm vehicle and general transportation; everything from towing a livestock trailer to picking up groceries to hauling my grandsons. I was pleased with my previous two F-150's and so far this one seems even better. It looks sharp (plenty of compliments), has plenty of power (2.7L turbo), rides like a car and handles very well. I am particularly impressed with the engine (see below)and the interior finish. So far the gas mileage has been disappointing - especially after all the hype - but I am hopeful it will get better over time. Overall a very good truck and one I would highly recommend. Report Abuse

Great classy truck!!! Joshua C. , 03/19/2016 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased an F-150 Platinum (Mine has a 6.6ft bed and an Ecoboost... dunno why it's not listed) and love it! Had a 2010 F150 Lariat before that was moderately loaded and was wishing for more. So after I had some equity in the truck we traded in for this puppy and our payments are nearly the same :). Driving these two vehicles in theory should have been the same (minus the engine. The Lariat had the 5.4 w/a 6-speed). Although they were virtually the same truck everything about the way they act is different under the assumption that the engine changes everything. Steering in the Platinum is waaaay more refined and the road noise on the vehicle is greatly reduced at highway speeds. The only thing about the truck I didn't like initially were the wheels... So I actually transferred the wheels from our old one to this one and it's actually a truck instead of a pimpmobile. Gas mileage is slightly poorer with the Ecoboost (14vs17 mixed mpg's) than with the 5.4 and I'm assuming it has to do with moving all that weight around. Also let's face it. When you're purchasing a truck of this magnitude you have to accept that mileage is going to be more on the poor side. However the pickup on this engine is remarkable and almost car-like so that more than makes up for it. 90% of the interior controls are digital with only volume, temp and some radio preset buttons having hard press keys. With a home menu that's set up.... ok, everything in the vehicle is easy to function and menu's are easily read and settings are easy...ish to change. occasionally you'll have to tap an option again as the 1st time it didn't register but this isn't to the point that it's frustrating. The power fold mirrors and back-up camera are options that are luxuries but not that I have them I don't know how I lived without them in my previous F-150. They make parking and maneuvering this beast a lot easier in a tighter parking lot and I have come to rely on them. Right height is perfect and driving down the road it behaves very well, with all features working beautifully to keep you on the road in the more harsh ND winters. My family's favorite feature of the vehicle has to be all the heated/cooled seats. Being leather in ND this is something of a luxury and a first for us. everyone can now enjoy a warm tush on days where temps can get as low as -30F on the daily and with leather you can get pretty cold down there before things start to warm on in the vehicle. This is definitely a vehicle I can recommend and for one buying the same brand/model of vehicle twice hasn't let me down. Way to go Ford! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lost Love Todd C NY , 05/20/2017 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 16 of 20 people found this review helpful I've been a Ford guy for last 30 years. I really liked my truck. Purchased it the last year they had with the steel body. I have always hated the fact that the tires that the truck comes with is only good for 35K miles. Been a real pain and I feel they are pulling one over on you personally. Due to job change, I don't drive mine much, but still keep it around. Ended up having to get $1,000 with or tires at 20K miles due to an alignment problem. I asked Ford about it and they just told me "sorry, maintenance is expensive". My issue isn't the maintenance. My issue is that the "Ford tough" motto is absolutely crap when the mechanic tells me he recommends getting an alignment check every 6 months because even hitting a pothole can throw your alignment off. Really? I've never in 30 years had that issue. So it's "built Ford tough" until you hit a pothole in a Ford truck. There isn't anything "tough" about that, sorry. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse