Used 2012 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Consumer Reviews

Jaime brown , 07/06/2016 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

When you are going from a Shelby GT500 to a pickup truck just any truck will not do. My Raptor has smoother ride on bumpy roads and its preformance helps make up for not driving the Shelby. It is great in the winter snow as well.