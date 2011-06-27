Used 2009 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love It Justin K. , 02/19/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck is impressive in every way. I got a great deal on a left over 2009 reg. cab 4x4 with the 3v 4.6 and 6- speed auto. It is smooth and responsive, fun to drive, and great looking. I have not even broken it in yet and am averaging 18.5 mpg (all in the cold Wisconsin winter). The inside is quiet and the exhaust has a nice powerful tone to it. I love how tall the truck stands (just as big as the competition's HD versions) and the new gas cap delete feature is really nice. Overall the truck is smart and a pleasure to drive. Report Abuse

Great Work Horse MDHIPP , 12/05/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful XL Styleside w/ 8ft bed and 5.4 Flex Fuel. This truck does everything I ask it to do with no complaints. Towing is a breeze and gas mileage has sometimes been up to 22mpg on long trips. Report Abuse

poor exterior design flaws 20victory03 , 04/01/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just purchased a new 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 XL Regular Cab. I Love the truck except for 2 flaws in design. First...The head rests protrude out from the seat back about 5 inches which pushes your head in a lookdown position. The seat must be reclined back in order to level out your head so you are looking out the windshield instead of down at the bottom of steering wheel. I turned the headrests backwards which now has zero protection in the event of a rear collision but it now is comfortable. Secondly, The 2 openings on either side of license plate has 2 brackets that Fords engineers have no clue of what they are for, sitting there and is an eye sore,these holes are for extra cooling. The holes supposedly, according to the engineers route extra air up to the radiator for engine cooling. If this is a fact, Ford should have installed air intake ducts to direct air up to the front of radiator...not filled the back side with a rubber mat, enclosing the area. Report Abuse