Used 2009 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Love It

Justin K., 02/19/2010
This truck is impressive in every way. I got a great deal on a left over 2009 reg. cab 4x4 with the 3v 4.6 and 6- speed auto. It is smooth and responsive, fun to drive, and great looking. I have not even broken it in yet and am averaging 18.5 mpg (all in the cold Wisconsin winter). The inside is quiet and the exhaust has a nice powerful tone to it. I love how tall the truck stands (just as big as the competition's HD versions) and the new gas cap delete feature is really nice. Overall the truck is smart and a pleasure to drive.

Great Work Horse

MDHIPP, 12/05/2009
XL Styleside w/ 8ft bed and 5.4 Flex Fuel. This truck does everything I ask it to do with no complaints. Towing is a breeze and gas mileage has sometimes been up to 22mpg on long trips.

poor exterior design flaws

20victory03, 04/01/2009
I just purchased a new 2009 Ford F-150 4x4 XL Regular Cab. I Love the truck except for 2 flaws in design. First...The head rests protrude out from the seat back about 5 inches which pushes your head in a lookdown position. The seat must be reclined back in order to level out your head so you are looking out the windshield instead of down at the bottom of steering wheel. I turned the headrests backwards which now has zero protection in the event of a rear collision but it now is comfortable. Secondly, The 2 openings on either side of license plate has 2 brackets that Fords engineers have no clue of what they are for, sitting there and is an eye sore,these holes are for extra cooling. The holes supposedly, according to the engineers route extra air up to the radiator for engine cooling. If this is a fact, Ford should have installed air intake ducts to direct air up to the front of radiator...not filled the back side with a rubber mat, enclosing the area.

Big Boy Homeowner Truck

R. Rhutan, 02/16/2019
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This truck has been ideal for my personal use and transportation needs. It took me almost a year to find the combination of an 8 foot bed, regular cab and XLT trim package that i wanted. I have had no maintenance or performance issues with it over the 6 tears that I have owned it. The original Michelin tires were replaced due to dry rot around the inner bead area after 5 years and 30K miles. I have had no issues doing my own routine maintenance. Carrying capacity with the 8 foot bed is great and towing capability locally and long distance have been effortless. The 4.6L 3V engine has provided all the power that I have needed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Research Similar Vehicles