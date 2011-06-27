Used 2008 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
Trust Ford Trucks
I love my truck, rides great. Love the Navigation system, back up camera,Sound system. heated seats & mirrors. Love the leather seats. Only problem that I have with my f-150 King Ranch 4x4 truck is fuel mileage could be better. I get 11 mpg around town and 17-18 mpg on the road. I have owned Ford products all my life. You can always trust ford for making great cars and trucks.
74000 Miles & Counting
We moved to the mountians and after the first snow it was obvious that I needed a 4 X 4. We got the SuperCrew for the kids, the tow package for the trailers and I have always needed a truck. So far it has been great. Tows a 24 ft travel trailer like it is not there. Unlike some truck I have seen on the road, the body angle does not change when loaded. Comfortable and reliable. I would take a 6 speed trans but other than that the pick up is good, stable on/off road, high spped or low. It just goes. I got to work every day for the last two winter with no chains and last year we had 60 inches of snow in one storm.
front brake problems
truck developed a front end shake with 2000 miles. dealer cut the rotors. at 25000 miles needed front brakes and rotors.at 36000 miles needed rear brakes and rotors. now at 49000 miles front end is shaking like crazy. I am sure I need new front rotors.
TRUE FORD QUALITY
I had a 1998 F150 with the 4.6 engine and ext cab. It was an excellent truck. I absolutely never had any problems with the 1998. in 2008 I bought the F150 Lariat 4X4 with crew cab. I love this truck! I got a great end of the year deal on it and the truck has been wonderful. Ford dealerships take care of their customers. I upgraded the wheels to 20" chrome wheels, duel exhaust and matching rear fiberglass shell. I get tons of compliments and I love my truck. Test drove the Tundra and found it very nice with lots of power. I still preferred the quality, comfort and ride of the Ford.
2008 King Ranch F150 poorest KR yet
This is my seventh new Ford since 1993, and my third King Ranch truck. While the quiet and smoothness of this ride are the very highest yet, the seats are absolutely the most uncomfortable I've ever experienced, much like sitting in a metal folding chair. The handling is excellent both in town and on the highway. The sound system is AWEsome, and the reliability is...Ford...change the oil every 5k miles and get a new battery every other year and follow the scheduled maintenance program, and the vehicle will never fail you. My 2005 F250 is still in the family!
