Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,480
|$16,590
|$19,065
|Clean
|$14,134
|$16,200
|$18,594
|Average
|$13,443
|$15,420
|$17,651
|Rough
|$12,751
|$14,640
|$16,708
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,924
|$18,246
|$20,968
|Clean
|$15,544
|$17,817
|$20,449
|Average
|$14,784
|$16,959
|$19,412
|Rough
|$14,023
|$16,101
|$18,375
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,833
|$16,995
|$19,531
|Clean
|$14,479
|$16,596
|$19,048
|Average
|$13,771
|$15,796
|$18,082
|Rough
|$13,063
|$14,997
|$17,116
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,404
|$18,795
|$21,599
|Clean
|$16,012
|$18,353
|$21,065
|Average
|$15,229
|$17,470
|$19,997
|Rough
|$14,446
|$16,586
|$18,929
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,462
|$21,153
|$24,308
|Clean
|$18,021
|$20,655
|$23,707
|Average
|$17,139
|$19,661
|$22,505
|Rough
|$16,258
|$18,666
|$21,303