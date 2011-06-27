Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,330
|$1,728
|Clean
|$515
|$1,176
|$1,529
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$559
|$733
