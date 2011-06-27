  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,135$7,810$9,922
Clean$4,781$7,280$9,228
Average$4,075$6,221$7,841
Rough$3,369$5,162$6,453
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,543$7,985$9,922
Clean$5,162$7,444$9,228
Average$4,399$6,361$7,841
Rough$3,637$5,278$6,453
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,670$6,219$7,461
Clean$4,349$5,797$6,939
Average$3,707$4,954$5,896
Rough$3,064$4,110$4,853
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,303$7,282$8,859
Clean$4,939$6,788$8,240
Average$4,209$5,800$7,001
Rough$3,479$4,813$5,762
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,474$7,363$8,876
Clean$5,097$6,864$8,255
Average$4,344$5,865$7,014
Rough$3,591$4,867$5,773
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,778$8,051$9,861
Clean$5,380$7,505$9,171
Average$4,585$6,413$7,792
Rough$3,790$5,321$6,414
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,749$8,039$9,861
Clean$5,354$7,493$9,171
Average$4,563$6,403$7,792
Rough$3,772$5,313$6,414
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,059$6,633$7,899
Clean$4,711$6,183$7,347
Average$4,015$5,284$6,243
Rough$3,319$4,384$5,138
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,270$7,149$8,651
Clean$4,907$6,664$8,046
Average$4,182$5,695$6,837
Rough$3,457$4,725$5,627
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,973$8,322$10,192
Clean$5,562$7,758$9,480
Average$4,740$6,629$8,054
Rough$3,918$5,500$6,629
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,416$7,502$9,162
Clean$5,044$6,993$8,522
Average$4,299$5,976$7,241
Rough$3,553$4,958$5,959
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,179$7,351$9,076
Clean$4,823$6,852$8,442
Average$4,110$5,855$7,173
Rough$3,398$4,858$5,903
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen GLI with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen GLI near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen GLI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,852 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GLI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,852 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen GLI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,823 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,852 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen GLI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen GLI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen GLI ranges from $3,398 to $9,076, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen GLI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.