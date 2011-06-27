Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,135
|$7,810
|$9,922
|Clean
|$4,781
|$7,280
|$9,228
|Average
|$4,075
|$6,221
|$7,841
|Rough
|$3,369
|$5,162
|$6,453
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,543
|$7,985
|$9,922
|Clean
|$5,162
|$7,444
|$9,228
|Average
|$4,399
|$6,361
|$7,841
|Rough
|$3,637
|$5,278
|$6,453
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,670
|$6,219
|$7,461
|Clean
|$4,349
|$5,797
|$6,939
|Average
|$3,707
|$4,954
|$5,896
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,110
|$4,853
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,303
|$7,282
|$8,859
|Clean
|$4,939
|$6,788
|$8,240
|Average
|$4,209
|$5,800
|$7,001
|Rough
|$3,479
|$4,813
|$5,762
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,474
|$7,363
|$8,876
|Clean
|$5,097
|$6,864
|$8,255
|Average
|$4,344
|$5,865
|$7,014
|Rough
|$3,591
|$4,867
|$5,773
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,778
|$8,051
|$9,861
|Clean
|$5,380
|$7,505
|$9,171
|Average
|$4,585
|$6,413
|$7,792
|Rough
|$3,790
|$5,321
|$6,414
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,749
|$8,039
|$9,861
|Clean
|$5,354
|$7,493
|$9,171
|Average
|$4,563
|$6,403
|$7,792
|Rough
|$3,772
|$5,313
|$6,414
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,059
|$6,633
|$7,899
|Clean
|$4,711
|$6,183
|$7,347
|Average
|$4,015
|$5,284
|$6,243
|Rough
|$3,319
|$4,384
|$5,138
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,270
|$7,149
|$8,651
|Clean
|$4,907
|$6,664
|$8,046
|Average
|$4,182
|$5,695
|$6,837
|Rough
|$3,457
|$4,725
|$5,627
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,973
|$8,322
|$10,192
|Clean
|$5,562
|$7,758
|$9,480
|Average
|$4,740
|$6,629
|$8,054
|Rough
|$3,918
|$5,500
|$6,629
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,416
|$7,502
|$9,162
|Clean
|$5,044
|$6,993
|$8,522
|Average
|$4,299
|$5,976
|$7,241
|Rough
|$3,553
|$4,958
|$5,959
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,179
|$7,351
|$9,076
|Clean
|$4,823
|$6,852
|$8,442
|Average
|$4,110
|$5,855
|$7,173
|Rough
|$3,398
|$4,858
|$5,903