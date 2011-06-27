Used 2005 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

Very good car Mohamed Morsy , 06/26/2016 XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful It is very stable on the road and it feels very safe to drive. However, they are lot of problems comes with that model such as the rear lift gate got stuck, transmission problem, the center lock motors problem, the paint peel from the hood and AC stopped working around 110K miles. It cost a fortune to repair these problems. Besides the battery cable got contaminated and almost burnt and requires replacement. All the aforementioned problems are general problems for this model's owners. I completely advise not to buy a used one unless you are rich enough to afford the repairs. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Ok except for the transmission whizkidcat , 09/03/2011 27 of 28 people found this review helpful We bought our Explorer in 2005 new. It ran great for 36,000 miles. It now has 68,000 miles. The best gas mileage we have gotten is 18 hwy/11 city with a constant average of 14.6. NOT very desirable. No repairs, just regular maintenance for 3 years. Shortly after 36,000 miles we had problems with the reverse: going into reverse and going from reverse into drive. It would take about 3 to 5 seconds for the gears to catch and move the car. After a new transmission everything else started to go wrong. Interesting that until we took it to the dealer we had no other problems! The blinkers work intermittently, the rear windows work sometimes or NOT and the leather is cracking sides/edges. Report Abuse

2005 xlt with over 190,000 miles vegasq1 , 06/11/2014 32 of 34 people found this review helpful My explorer is great. It now has 190k miles and no issues. I keep it meticulously maintained with scheduled maintenance and oil changes. I hope it keeps it up for my 12 yr old in 4 years. Report Abuse

Solid Truck & Tow Vehicle tbill2 , 08/19/2011 24 of 26 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle to tow a 5,500lb boat and it does it easily and safely. We had bad reliability previously with a Ford Windstar and were reluctant to buy Ford again. But the Explorer fit into our garage (vs. the competing & huge GM products with 3rd row seating), had more than adequate tow specs, and had a nimble feel due to the independent supension. 6 yrs and 70,000 miles later we couldn't be happier. It has required only minor repairs, oil, brakes, etc. It rides smooth and quiet at xway speeds and is a powerful tow platform (glad we bought the V8). Gas econ is 16 - 18 which is acceptable given the fact that this is actually a heavy body-on-frame truck vs. the hybrids which are n Report Abuse