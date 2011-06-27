  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$1,940$2,261
Clean$1,204$1,735$2,022
Average$920$1,325$1,544
Rough$635$915$1,066
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,066$1,756$2,129
Clean$953$1,571$1,904
Average$728$1,199$1,454
Rough$503$828$1,004
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,130$1,851$2,241
Clean$1,011$1,655$2,004
Average$772$1,264$1,530
Rough$533$873$1,057
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,227$1,935$2,316
Clean$1,098$1,730$2,071
Average$838$1,321$1,582
Rough$579$912$1,092
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,472$1,936$2,186
Clean$1,316$1,731$1,955
Average$1,005$1,322$1,493
Rough$695$913$1,031
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,222$1,619$1,833
Clean$1,093$1,448$1,639
Average$835$1,105$1,252
Rough$577$763$864
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,156$1,874$2,262
Clean$1,034$1,676$2,023
Average$790$1,280$1,545
Rough$545$884$1,067
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,094$1,815$2,205
Clean$979$1,624$1,972
Average$748$1,240$1,506
Rough$516$856$1,040
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,194$1,967$2,384
Clean$1,068$1,759$2,132
Average$816$1,343$1,628
Rough$563$927$1,124
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,219$1,837$2,172
Clean$1,090$1,643$1,943
Average$832$1,255$1,483
Rough$575$866$1,024
Sell my 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tahoe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,624 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,624 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $979 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,624 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $516 to $2,205, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.