Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,940
|$2,261
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,735
|$2,022
|Average
|$920
|$1,325
|$1,544
|Rough
|$635
|$915
|$1,066
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$1,756
|$2,129
|Clean
|$953
|$1,571
|$1,904
|Average
|$728
|$1,199
|$1,454
|Rough
|$503
|$828
|$1,004
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,130
|$1,851
|$2,241
|Clean
|$1,011
|$1,655
|$2,004
|Average
|$772
|$1,264
|$1,530
|Rough
|$533
|$873
|$1,057
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,227
|$1,935
|$2,316
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,730
|$2,071
|Average
|$838
|$1,321
|$1,582
|Rough
|$579
|$912
|$1,092
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$1,936
|$2,186
|Clean
|$1,316
|$1,731
|$1,955
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,322
|$1,493
|Rough
|$695
|$913
|$1,031
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,619
|$1,833
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,448
|$1,639
|Average
|$835
|$1,105
|$1,252
|Rough
|$577
|$763
|$864
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$1,874
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,676
|$2,023
|Average
|$790
|$1,280
|$1,545
|Rough
|$545
|$884
|$1,067
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,815
|$2,205
|Clean
|$979
|$1,624
|$1,972
|Average
|$748
|$1,240
|$1,506
|Rough
|$516
|$856
|$1,040
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,967
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,759
|$2,132
|Average
|$816
|$1,343
|$1,628
|Rough
|$563
|$927
|$1,124
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,219
|$1,837
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,643
|$1,943
|Average
|$832
|$1,255
|$1,483
|Rough
|$575
|$866
|$1,024