Used 2017 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews
Surprised by just how great it is!
My wife and have been hardcore European and Japanese car fans since college (Volvo, Audi, Honda). As an active couple in our late thirties with three rapidly growing children, a large steep mountainside driveway in Alaska and recreational activities which include mountain biking, skiing and pulling a travel trailer; a large 4X4 SUV seemed to be in order. I looked carefully at the Toyota Sequoia, Yukon XL/Suburban and then happened to drive a rental Expedition while on a business trip. I was thoroughly impressed with the drivability/handling, interior layout/space and the overall package despite being an older platform. We ended up purchasing a lightly used 2017 EL Limited for a steeply discounted price. The front seats are just as comfortable as any Volvo we have owned. The space utilization is exceptional and the technology integration is an added bonus. It is quiet and composed on the highway. With the responsive steering and relatively small turning radius, my wife has no issues driving this into the tighter parking lots in town which she frequents. We are looking forward to using the 4WD (on dedicated snow tires) this winter. I can’t express how impressed we are with this vehicle! Excellent job Ford. You have won over some difficult, foreign car biased customers!
3rd Expedition but my '17 Limited is the BEST-
This is a review of the 2017 Limited Expedition, the spot below only showed 2016 Do your research, the Tahoe is a very good truck but they REDUCED the powertrain warranty to match Fords for '16 or '17. The older ones also didn't fold the 3rd row seats flat & had to be removed to use the space which is a p.i.t.a.! One of the major reasons I bought the Ford was the new engine. After dealing with leaking headgaskets on my '99 and a blown head gasket on my '03EB(pour&go stopped the leak) and also raining inside the truck as much as it rained OUTSIDE & various electrical issues as the result, I was really looking hard at the Tahoe due to it's very good reliability record. At the end of the day though, the new Ford with it's 365HP/420ftlb (or 375/470ftlb depending where you get your specs) engine & substantially lower cost made the decision for me because I have no latent loyalty to Ford or anyone else. OK, on the the truck. I've only had this truck for a few days but this truck is nice, VERY nice! It does an excellent job of blocking road & engine noise while have terrific acceleration. You really have to drive it to believe it. I’m used to driving the old 5.4L V8 for the past 15 years and this engine is in a whole different class. The acceleration is truly phenomenal for a V6! Strong and smooth without jerking or feeling like you are straining the engine in the least, it just goes where it’s pointed….in a hurry if you kick it in the ass! The braking is strong and sure for a nearly 3 ton mass of steel. It wallows slightly at higher speeds, maybe a bit more than its competition in the Tahoe. The Limited model does not have the electrically enhanced suspension as stock so maybe that would make it more stable but it's not unruly, just treat it like a big truck and you'll be fine. The tech features abound with multiple 12 volt power ports (2 in the drivers compartment) and there is even a 120volt outlet in the 2nd row seating area (mounted on the rear of the drivers center console). The sound system is excellent but I'll admit to not being a true aficionado so decent sound sounds great to me<lol>. The fit & finish throughout are much better than my '03 Eddie Bauer expedition and the on-board computer allows for easy setup for your personal needs. The steering column comes with motor operated tilt & telescoping steering wheel that work in conjunction with the seat, adjustable foot controls and mirrors with memory for two drivers. The motor operated folding mirrors are a nice feature to avoid damage if driving through a tight space as are the power running boards. You can also have the running boards automatically deploy as you open each door, leave them out all the time or retracted all the time, your choice! The sunroof (moon roof) is tinted which is a nice touch that wasn't on my older model. Two days after I bought it, the morning temperature was 32 degrees and I used the remote start for the first time. It was SO nice to climb into a fully warmed, heated seat truck! Yes, you can even get a heated steering wheel but I do not have it and I'm not sure if it's available on the Limited as an option or not. Using the computer setup, you can setup the remote start to heat or cool the truck based on the outdoor temps or “last setting” or auto. I have not changed the factory setting for it yet so it was nice and cozy when I got in. I have several options on this truck so I’m not 100% sure what is standard and what was an option but I wanted heated and cooled seats and evidently the controls and the ducts for the air is already in place because at one point during the discussions the dealer was willing to swap out the seats for climate controlled seats (3,200 buck option) so that means the wiring is already in place as are the air ducts! Something to know if you buy a model without them! I also wanted the sunroof and hopefully this one won’t LEAK like my ‘03EB did! The power lift gate means that you can now open or close the big door from the driver’s seat. There are also trailer brake controls mounted on the dash as well as “trailer settings” within the computer setup so if you are towing a trailer, the engine will use different shift points and God knows what else….here’s two quotes from Ford: “Integrated with the anti-lock brakes and trailer sway control, the available Integrated Trailer Brake Controller (TBC)* synchronizes vehicle and trailer brakes for seamless braking, even when towing a large boat or camper-trailer. TBC controls are easy to use and well positioned, just to the right of the steering wheel.” AND “Accessed with controls on the steering wheel, the information is displayed in the gauge cluster. Input, track and save information about specific trailers and manage how you use them. A trailer name, its trailer brake control settings and mileage can all be stored. The off-road tools include displays of lateral, vertical and turning radius information and the 4x4 system and traction control status.” ENJOY!
Buy this car
I owned a 2004 Expedition until I bought the 2017 Platinum, I was concerned about the change to the V-6 turbo from the traditional Expedition V-8, as I had recently driven the Mercedes GLS450 which has a similar V-6 engine and I found it to be tentative and doggy off the line. The Expedition is anything but that... responsive, light on its feet, powerful, it exceeded my expectations. The interior is well done and extremely comfortable. Suspension is sportier than my 2004 Expedition's, it's perfect. It's a beautiful car/truck, with plenty of room. I test drove it and knew immediately I had to get it.
overall I really like the 2017 Expedition EL
Beautiful and functional truck. Some reviews state the styling is boxy and dated but I love it. The shape and lines are, in my view, timeless and classic. None of the overly contoured look on other vehicles.Engine performance is impressive. Tons of power, very peppy and good economy when you consider the size of this thing. The interior is beautiful. Nice fit and finish. Nice layout. I like the instrument cluster a lot but do wish they would update the system to allow vehicle info (like the trip and fuel economy metrics) to be displayed on the right hand screen in addition to the phone & entertainment options. Also wish the stereo system had a simple AUX in jack. Apple CarPlay and the system bluetooth work well but a 3.5mm AUX jack should also be an option. The nav system is pretty good but I still prefer Waze and hope it's supported on CarPlay one day. Sync3 overall is pretty cool and easy to use. The interface is well done. The display is beautiful. Have only had the truck for one month, so can't speak to reliability or maintenance yet. UPDATE: After owning the vehicle over a year I still love it overall. Excellent looks, ride comfort, interior layout and cargo capacity. Waze support will be offered with Sync3 v3, so that's welcome news. Criticisms include: lack of cargo tie-down points in the cargo area, the 110V outlet is only 150W, which is very weak and the stock halogen headlights have relatively weak output.
2017 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED.
IF ANY SHOPPER OUT THERE IS LOOKING FOR A REAL HEAVY DUTY SUV, THIS IS IT. HEAVY BUT MOVES LIKE A MUSTANG IT IS SO IMPRESSIVE, DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT, GO TO YOUR NEAREST FORD DEALER AND DRIVE ONE.
