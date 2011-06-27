Used 2003 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

I Think It Willl Run Forever ftcollinsco93 , 03/07/2013 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Truck has over 220,000 miles on it, only thing major replaced is the fuel pump, the windshield... 3 times, and a few batteries. Runs like a champ, has a weird issue with the mirror adjusting to an unknown position when unlocked with wireless remote and driver power lock went out at 180k. Report Abuse

>> BUILT FORD TOUGH<< unitedwestand , 05/03/2011 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Bought my expedition new in 2003. Its been the best truck i ever had!! Barr None. I have 272,000 miles on it. No engine or transmission problems what so ever. The alternator went out at 150,000. Ive put several sets of tires on and a few batteries. I change the oil every 4,000 miles, and a tune-up every 125,000 or so. We pull our boat with it like theres nothing behind us. We lay down the seats and camp in the back. we've hauled stuff in the back countless times, Thank god for all the room of our full size Suv. I rented a tahoe for a week while on vacation , with 25,000 on it. What a piece of Crap. like driving a tank.

I'm Jappy David Hylton , 10/14/2015 XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought a 2003 with 70,000 on it in 2014. I was going to get a brand new vehicle but this was to good of a deal to pass up because it was a 1 owner vehicle and was literally in new condition. I hadn't had the vehicle for 2 weeks when a drunk driver rear ended me while I was sitting at a red light with my 3 year old and 10 year old kids in the car. Drunk was doing 45mph and the impact was tremendous. He was driving a full size Chevy truck and it was completely totaled. Expedition had 1000 dollars in damage. Not only was I amazed but the police and firefighters couldn't believe it. This thing is a tank! Mpg is awful but I knew this before I bought it so no surprise there. It rides good and no problems at all. I did change the serpentine belt just as a precaution due to its age. I'm very happy with this vehicle and the 3rd row seats that fold into the floor are a huge plus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Average as Usual Another Ford Owner , 03/20/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Very nice design but I learned never to purchase the first year after a remodel. Have had several things replaced that I would not expect to have replaced on a new vehicle. Dealer is so-so with their support. Would not replace the brake pads, but they replace the rotors once and resurfaced the rotors the second time. The problem was with the pads and after 25,000 miles, I replace the rotors and pads with Brembo rotors and ceramic pads. What a change. The brake dust is gone. Repaired a short in the system, front headlight seal was bad, replaced the steering wheel due to poor leather, the front seat replaced due to the wear of the leather. All in all, will trade in for a new one.