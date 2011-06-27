  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Expedition EL SUV Consumer Reviews

2007 Exp EL 1st on the Coast

Biloxi Mike, 09/26/2006
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Received call today that our EL was in. Loaded the family up and went on a 65 mile run on I-10. 75 MPH. Mileage 19.2. After that, in town, 15.6 MPG. Stereo is straight from Pimp My Ride. The kids said as soon as the thumping stopped - cool! Third row for me at 6'1" is very roomy. 2nd row captains are great. Front seats with heat and A/C are super. Adjustments are luxury at its best. DVD/NAV screen is super. Brightness and ease of use are fine. 3rd row power fold without taking headrest off is great. Only CHEAP is the chrome clad wheel covers.

Window Regulator Problems

JRWKILLEEN, 11/25/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is the third Ford vehicle in eight years that has had broken window regulators. In the latest, two regulators broke on both front windows on my 2007 Expedition two weeks apart.

Expedition EL

Shonta, 11/01/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I looked at all types of vehicles and found that the Expedition EL was the best for me. I love the look and the way it handles on the road.

Like....WOW!

Radcad, 10/16/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

After extensive research and testing of a large variety of suvs/minivans, I chose the Eddie Bauer Expedition EL. Got upgraded 20-inch wheels, gold on white paint, and it's oh so baaad! Could not believe how much better the Expedition drove than the Nissan Armada, Toyota Sequoia, et al. Expedition has nice exhaust note, but quiet at cruise. Low mpg (15 around town, 18 highway) doesn't bother me, what else would you expect? New interior design is fantastic! Great fit/finish. Smooth transmission. Great ride, even with 20-inch wheels. Luxury features are also top notch. The cornering/handling for such a heavy vehicle is also amazing! None of that "top heavy" feel whatsoever.

2007 Expedition EL EB 4x2

HElena, 01/05/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

After being completely set on a Chevy Suburban we changed our minds after seeing this vehicle. We have only had for a week or so at this point, but LOVE it. It is the size of a transfer truck but handles like a little car. I am IMPRESSED by the comfortable ride and all the nice little features.

