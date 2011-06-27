  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2005 Ford Excursion
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Excursion
5(87%)4(10%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
92 reviews
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale
List Price Range
$10,900 - $28,995
Used Excursion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Toradore Review

BK, 11/11/2004
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

My experience with the Excursion is that it is extremely reliable. The only negative thing that I have to say about it is the interior design, whereby the spare tire is inside. I'm sure it could have been placed outside like most other vehicles. That would enable us to utilize that "dead space" which is created by having a tire inside of the vehicle. As for fuel economy, I've never seen a rating, but we average anywhere between 18-21 mph on the highway, and 16-18 in the city! I think that is awesome for a vehicle of its size. Thanks for your time.

Report Abuse

THE BIG REPLACEMENT

Rick Salinas, 07/22/2009
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I had wanted an Excursion since they first arived on the showroom floor. I finally got one nine years later, as a replacement for two vehicles. It now takes the place of my Lincoln Town Car and a 4wd 15 passenger van, which was a hard thing to do. I wanted all the luxury inside an suv just like my Lincoln Cartier, the room, rugedness,and 4wd go anywhere of my van. It has replaced them both with flying colors, and made me very happy. It is very comfortable and ride hieght is excelent. I use this vehicle for work, family and play.

Report Abuse

Love these Trucks

Patrick, 06/24/2005
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

My 2004 is the second Excursion we have owned. We tow a 10,000 lb. trailer and it has no problem handling the trailer. We get 21 mpg on the interstate when not towing, and 11 mpg when towing. Factoring what we tow, 6 adults, and gear, we are getting fantastic mileage. Hope Ford continues to build this great truck.

Report Abuse

Better Than Two Previous Towncars

James, 07/04/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Unlike the Towncars little or no road and wind noise. Most miles are annual trips between Florida and New Jersey. Loaded to the roof, it has more than adequate power. At 14,062 every aspect of it is dependable and holding up better than any other car I have owned.

Report Abuse

Bigger and Better

Beowulf, 06/28/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

As with another reviewer, this is my second 'Ex' (also had an '01). Replaced after transmission had repeated problems ending in new transmission (fortunately it was still under warranty). I actually liked the 7.0 engine better, but this one does have better mileage and I can carry my entire extended family and tow a boat when we go on vacation. Towing and carrying full load, can cross Snoqualmie Pass in worst winter conditions with just winter tires, no problems. I love this car and am glad I got one of the last ones - will care for it and probably replace the engine if it ever fails. Oh, and by the way - runs great on Biodiesel - I've had it up to B100 but B5-B20 is best for coldest winter weather.

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale

Related Used 2005 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles