Used 2004 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews

Diesel Limited JUDOMAN007 , 05/17/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought new and have been driving since. I have 105,000 miles and still have original tires, brakes. Mileage has been an average of 16.8-16.9 though I do mostly highway driving. Only problem I had was the alternator went around 75,000 miles and parts are expensive for this big truck. It is fun to drive and can carry just abuot anything! Great value, too bad they got rid of this truck line!

The SUV's SUV CB , 07/01/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful King of the Road. Great SUV if you are going to be in the car alot. Fuel economy is not great, but also not bad when compared to closet rivals like Tahoe or Expedition. Only downside I see after owning for all these years is it is not the best car to maneuver around in stop and go traffic. Great on the highways and trips over an hour. If they made a newer one I would buy it. Would like to see a little better fuel efficiency maybe 15 mpg. Solid safety - I would hate to be in a car that impacts an Excursion.

Ultimate Road Warrior Fred , 04/17/2017 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We LOVE this truck! Have had the vehicle now for about 4 years, purchased with 101,000 miles on odometer (now with 145k) and with the V-10 6.8 Liter powerplant, 4WD. First looked at Excursions in 2000, but bought a Suburban with custom interior instead. Wish I had bought the Excursion; compared to Suburban, Excursion's transmission and brakes are much heavier duty. Suburban is more of an SUV on an automobile chassis whereas the Excursion is a TRUCK! Suburban struggled to pull 2 horse/dressing room trailer, Excursion barely know it's back there. Ride comfort isn't as great as Suburban, but overall, wouldn't go back. Have to watch the vertical clearance, I pucker up in most parking garages and a number can't get into. Takes a bit to turn around on dead end city streets, but we live in the country. Looking for 1 or 2 more of these bad boys to put away since it doesn't look like Ford will reintroduce any time soon. Excursion does eat brakes and rotors (seems a common problem due to weight of vehicle), but otherwise very little maintenance/repairs required, compared to 4 transmission changes on the Suburban due to either blowing up or developing cracks in the case. Average about 11.5 around town, over 19 on highway trips; when hauling a big family around in comfort, the mileage is roughly the same as what I got with the Suburban and a 5.7 V8, and back seat passengers are way more comfortable in the Excursion. And talk about cargo room..... 10/2018 update, just put new michelins on, got over 60,000 on previous set & probably could have gone another 7-10k. Very few problems with truck, one of best vehicles ever owned & have had way over 50. Still running strong. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excursion can do it all! brewdaddy , 09/07/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I traded my mini-van in to get my Excursion so I could feel like a man again while driving my family with four girls. What I didn't know was how versatile this beast is. It seats even 8 adults comfortably. It tows almost anything without trying. The ride is very smooth. I took out the back seat & folded the middle one down then camped in it by myself for three days quite comfortably. Here is the one that is hard to believe. My trailer was out of comission so I took off the front wheels of my YFZ450 Quad and stuck it in the back! I took pictures to prove it and I'm sending them to a quad mag. This truck is amazing.