Used 2001 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews
12 1/2 years - first repair!
Unbelievable, but other than regular maintenance such as oil changes, battery, tire and wiper replacement there has never been one thing wrong with this truck. Just replaced the fuel pump, had it completely checked out, everything in perfect condition. Have loved this truck since the first day. Okay, lousy mileage, but use it for hauling and long distance trips. Purchased 3 days before 9/11 - still own with no intention of replacing. This truck far surpasses the Suburban by having a better turning base, more pick up and much more comfortable. A true Texas truck!!!
Reliable tough fun monster !
This is my first truck/suv and i wanted one that was huge well the excursion is certainly huge. On road trips you have to stop every so often because its so comfortable you keep nodding off while driving but yet its still tough and rugged.reliability is good only thing i replaced was ac compressor and running board light sockets.Gas milage can be as high as 14 on a constant long stretch highway but normally around 11 combined highway and city but well worth the gas milage.Winter roads are no challenge for the excursion .Only other complaints are when i hand wax it or need to scrap ice off the winsheild you will need a small ladder or step stool but well worth it i will keep it forever !!!!!!
Great vehicle ** I even bought a second
I have driven Suburban, yukons and expeditions. I drove the Limited Excursion and loved it so much I bought two of them. Now looking and getting two new ones with the deisel engines. Drive one and you will love it, no other compares!
Big
Love my new old Excursion. Always wanted one, and here we have a 15 year old vehicle that drives like brand new. Tough and versatile.
Best of Everything
Having owned everything from a Porsche to the Excursion, I have to admit I love my Excursion Limited. It is fabulous for pulling our boats. As a boat manufacturer, the impression the two make together is jaw dropping. The truck handles incredibly well. Thought it would be difficult to maneuver, but handles and turns every bit as easily as my former Explorer. We are contemplating purchasing a second Excursion to replace another manufacturers pick up truck which is the worst vehicle made for turning!
