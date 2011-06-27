Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon Van Consumer Reviews
Steering issues
I have been driving 12 and 15 passenger vans for decades.We replaced our last 2000 Chevy 15 passenger van with the 2008 Ford E-350 15 passenger van and have had serious problems with the Ford steering and handling.The vehicle has enormous play in steering column at higher speeds on highway with significant drifting which is dangerous when passing tractor trailers. The van has been in repair shop 3-4 times (4000 miles) for steering issues and was realigned twice already. Roll Stability Control (RSC) sensors have been replaced at only 3000 miles and after replacing are defective again requiring another replacement. Plastic dashboard panel was replaced due to warping and it had only 2000 miles.
The big box
I have owned many ford f350 trucks, and switched to a ford e350 van to be able to haul more people and keep my tools inside. All my trucks had problems and this van is no different. The trim was falling apart and making noise, the transmission overdrive went out, and now the fan motor has lost one of it's four speeds. I bought it when gas was outrageous and saved a load of money, which I will use to put in some real seats, and have some of the ultra cheap interior plastic panels replaced. If you need a big hauler and lots of space then go for it. Past history has shown me after some very troubling problems, eventually everything gets fixed for free by ford and then you are good to go.
Room for Everyone!
Our family bought this van after previously owning only mini-vans. It is nice to be able to fit friends and family in one vehicle when traveling to various school functions. It has been completely reliable and easy to drive--thanks to the rear sensors when backing up! Sound system is great and the comfort of rear heating and A/C keeps everyone happy. Fuel mileage runs about 12 mpg around town. It drives the same loaded to the gills as it does with one person.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Wagon
Related Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner