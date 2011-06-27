Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Steering issues Forman , 02/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been driving 12 and 15 passenger vans for decades.We replaced our last 2000 Chevy 15 passenger van with the 2008 Ford E-350 15 passenger van and have had serious problems with the Ford steering and handling.The vehicle has enormous play in steering column at higher speeds on highway with significant drifting which is dangerous when passing tractor trailers. The van has been in repair shop 3-4 times (4000 miles) for steering issues and was realigned twice already. Roll Stability Control (RSC) sensors have been replaced at only 3000 miles and after replacing are defective again requiring another replacement. Plastic dashboard panel was replaced due to warping and it had only 2000 miles. Report Abuse

The big box William , 05/18/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned many ford f350 trucks, and switched to a ford e350 van to be able to haul more people and keep my tools inside. All my trucks had problems and this van is no different. The trim was falling apart and making noise, the transmission overdrive went out, and now the fan motor has lost one of it's four speeds. I bought it when gas was outrageous and saved a load of money, which I will use to put in some real seats, and have some of the ultra cheap interior plastic panels replaced. If you need a big hauler and lots of space then go for it. Past history has shown me after some very troubling problems, eventually everything gets fixed for free by ford and then you are good to go.