Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

5(20%)4(20%)3(40%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.4
5 reviews
List Price Range
$7,900 - $8,495
some good - some not so good!

Some good - Some not, 01/28/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Ordered this van new March 08. It's my 4th Ford cargo van. Agree about brakes, steering and load capacity are great, but does have harsh ride and wanders more on interstate compared to 2004 model. I believe increased vehicle height contributes to more wind problems. Had the 5.4L V8 on my old one and very sorry I went to small V8. Less power, less gas mileage and many engine problems. Terrible vibration on hard acceleration that dealer cannot fix and blames on valve float??? Dealer and Ford area rep. say it is the same in other 2008 models they tested and not to worry about it. Also, hesitation after almost coming to a stop and hitting the gas. Loved the 2004 in comparison.

does the job fine

byron lemay, 03/10/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

i am a painting contractor and drive my van every day. this is my third ford van and the improvements for '08 on are about time. brakes are great, steering is exellent. the van is quite heavy-duty, more so than the chevy. the suspension is more robust. don't buy '07 or earlier models, the brakes are undersized, wear out quick and the front end needs frequent alighnment. those problems are gone now. the van is great.

Worst van I ever drove.

Roadrage, 11/23/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Driving is constant work as the van wanders all over the road. Maybe it's the fact that the front suspension is offset to the left with one tire is sticking out from the left fender and the other inset. It makes it look like the van is crabbing as it drives down the road. Functionality - Wouldn't you think that after all these years that Ford would figure out that you would want to slide a 4' x 8' sheet of plywood or drywall without having to tilt it to get it through the doors? Major pain to load anything large. Power outlets on the dash are located right behind the shift lever making it a pain to plug anything in. But hey at least there's six cup holders for a 2 seat van.

One Tough Ford

Jimmy , 12/03/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

great van recommend it to all who looking for a heavy duty van this is my second one brand new from dealer

steering wheel vibrate bad under braking

AK, 07/18/2009
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought it for $22000 with 0 miles. At 12000 I noticed little pulling on the steering wheel, at 17000 it rips steering wheel out of my hands. Dealer refused to looked at it unless I pay diagnostic fee(they will not know what and how much, right?) Water collects on the roof, and comes down inside the cab if window open, and on front window. A/C somewhat weak. Hard to shift/put in PARK. Doors dont close properly/misaligned.

