Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,394
|$5,445
|$6,804
|Clean
|$3,133
|$5,036
|$6,284
|Average
|$2,612
|$4,217
|$5,245
|Rough
|$2,091
|$3,398
|$4,205
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$3,096
|$3,808
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,864
|$3,517
|Average
|$1,559
|$2,398
|$2,935
|Rough
|$1,248
|$1,932
|$2,353
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,241
|$4,951
|$6,088
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,579
|$5,623
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,835
|$4,693
|Rough
|$1,996
|$3,090
|$3,763
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,050
|$4,676
|$5,757
|Clean
|$2,816
|$4,325
|$5,317
|Average
|$2,347
|$3,622
|$4,437
|Rough
|$1,879
|$2,918
|$3,558
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,175
|$3,397
|$4,207
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,141
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,674
|$2,630
|$3,243
|Rough
|$1,340
|$2,120
|$2,600
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,033
|$4,633
|$5,697
|Clean
|$2,800
|$4,285
|$5,261
|Average
|$2,335
|$3,588
|$4,391
|Rough
|$1,869
|$2,891
|$3,520
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,865
|$4,467
|$5,529
|Clean
|$2,645
|$4,131
|$5,107
|Average
|$2,205
|$3,459
|$4,262
|Rough
|$1,765
|$2,787
|$3,417
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,633
|$4,464
|Clean
|$2,201
|$3,360
|$4,123
|Average
|$1,835
|$2,814
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,267
|$2,759
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,161
|$4,835
|$5,947
|Clean
|$2,918
|$4,471
|$5,493
|Average
|$2,433
|$3,744
|$4,584
|Rough
|$1,947
|$3,017
|$3,675
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,889
|$4,451
|$5,488
|Clean
|$2,667
|$4,117
|$5,069
|Average
|$2,224
|$3,447
|$4,230
|Rough
|$1,780
|$2,778
|$3,392