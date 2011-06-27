  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2010 Kia Forte
  5. Appraisal value

2010 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,394$5,445$6,804
Clean$3,133$5,036$6,284
Average$2,612$4,217$5,245
Rough$2,091$3,398$4,205
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$3,096$3,808
Clean$1,870$2,864$3,517
Average$1,559$2,398$2,935
Rough$1,248$1,932$2,353
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,241$4,951$6,088
Clean$2,992$4,579$5,623
Average$2,494$3,835$4,693
Rough$1,996$3,090$3,763
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,050$4,676$5,757
Clean$2,816$4,325$5,317
Average$2,347$3,622$4,437
Rough$1,879$2,918$3,558
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,175$3,397$4,207
Clean$2,008$3,141$3,886
Average$1,674$2,630$3,243
Rough$1,340$2,120$2,600
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,033$4,633$5,697
Clean$2,800$4,285$5,261
Average$2,335$3,588$4,391
Rough$1,869$2,891$3,520
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,865$4,467$5,529
Clean$2,645$4,131$5,107
Average$2,205$3,459$4,262
Rough$1,765$2,787$3,417
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,384$3,633$4,464
Clean$2,201$3,360$4,123
Average$1,835$2,814$3,441
Rough$1,469$2,267$2,759
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,161$4,835$5,947
Clean$2,918$4,471$5,493
Average$2,433$3,744$4,584
Rough$1,947$3,017$3,675
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2010 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,889$4,451$5,488
Clean$2,667$4,117$5,069
Average$2,224$3,447$4,230
Rough$1,780$2,778$3,392
Sell my 2010 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,870 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,864 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,870 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,864 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,870 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,864 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Kia Forte ranges from $1,248 to $3,808, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.