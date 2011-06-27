Used 1990 Ford E-250 Consumer Reviews
Tow vehicle
jerico, 09/18/2007
I purchased this van to convert to a camper and as a tow vehicle. It has adequate room, and is very stable when towing. At 237,000 miles the engine is still strong and has only required expected maintenance and repairs.
