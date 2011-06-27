Used 1995 Ford E-150 Van Consumer Reviews
Best family vehicle
My 1995 e 150 Econoline van was by far the best vehicle I have ever owned! Had the 4 captains chairs with the 3 Rd row seat that folder into a comfortable queen-size bed. I had a 5.8L V8 with a heavy duty transmission that I pulled a 23 foot camper with without any issues.My wife and I still to this day say we should have never traded that van in. The kids had there own seats and we bought a TV and sat it on the floor between my wife's seat and mine. Best memory was every time we would go to the drive in and lay the bed down and open the doors for the kids to watch the movie all the wives when they saw our van would hit their husbands and point at our van.
A good buy
This is a very good all around daily driver. Ours is a Mark 3 conversion and we all love it. It's big enough to keep the kids separated and on long trips the plush chairs make it seem as if you are riding on air. Some parking lots get tricky but it is pretty easy to drive. It does like gas though, they put big tanks on them for a reason.
PERSONAL JET
This conversion van has been outstanding. The captains chairs and smooth ride are a dream. Kids and adults can spread out -- back row flattens into a queen bed -- perfect for serious restful sleep. Van has been very reliable for us -- a keeper for sure.
Like new no service needed
Very little service and has been very reliable vehicle. People ask if it is a new vehicle after 7 years. May be a collectors car.
It's a moving living room!
This Vehicle is great and fun to drive. The intirror is comfortable and u hrdly know that your moving.
