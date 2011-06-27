Used 1990 Ford E-150 Van Consumer Reviews
1990 Still Lookin And Runnin Good
I have owned this vehicle since it was new and have had no major problems mechanically or body issues other than initial water leak around luggage rack and recently started windshield leak (pass. side). I have towed with it, Pop-up camper and boat with 5.0 liter V-8 and AOD Trans. always in D only towing. A/c charged twice in 17 Yrs. Very little surface rust bubbling, just around front edge of hood and a couple of spots on rear doors. She's been a good one!
Van's Van
This is a 1988 Model. That will compete with any 1990 model. In and Out it's better than average. Handling of the vehicle, is outstanding. This straight six EFI with Air, came from the dealership with a 4 captains chair type configuration keeping it ideal for almost any use not requiring more seating. It was custom carpeted and has been kept in above average condition. Anyone used to driving this size vehicle will appreciate owning this one. Ford's mileage since I have known of them is always lacking, and this is no exception. It runs an average city 8-10mpg on the interstate at 70 per 12-16.
Awesome Van
I have had this van a year and love it. Not the least bit of trouble.
Sponsored cars related to the E-150
Related Used 1990 Ford E-150 Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner