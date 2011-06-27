Used 1990 Ford Bronco II Consumer Reviews
Better than a Timex
I bought it brand new and drove it in some of the most torturous weather conditions...winter in Alaska, winter in Upstate New York, winter and summer in Utah, and then back to Alaska. Yes, including the Alaska/Canadian Highway in both directions. The water pumps are a problem but other than that I did virtually nothing to it until it had over 250K miles. Still own it but only as a toy and memorabilia now. Hasn't been driven regularly since 2004 but a couple of months ago, I squirted a little starter fluid in the intake and it fired up. Not bad at all considering it had not budged in at least a year at the time.
Good old rig
I've owned this for years, having purchased from original owner with 43,000. 23mpg in a 4WD is fine with me. Excellent balance for serious backwoods use. Highway power is low for passing, but fine for rock crawling and bogging or going skiing. This vehicle has been totally reliable and has never let me down in over 160,000 miles (total miles 233k) of some very tough use. No unusual expenses other than regular maintenance. Its not high performance, but a truly useful and practical vehicle. I don't believe any competing vehicle built in 1990 would hold up nearly as well, and it still looks good. I strongly recommend Bronco IIs.
Great all around vehicle
I still see tons of these on the road everyday, and mine has 360,000 miles on it. Probably the most reliable Ford to date. I have replaed only one clutch, brake pades, and the u-joints once. Gets decent mileage at 20 in town 23 out of town with the V-6 5 speed.
Great Truck
This truck has been the best vehichle I have owned. It currently has 175,000 miles on it and runs like a top. I hgave never met anything I couldn't pull and all I have done to it is replace the clutch. The only other problem is the push button 4x4 does'nt always engage on the first try. I had a 1990 eddie bauer before and couldn't keep the transmisson in it but my current one is a 5-speed and has been great. I highly recomend this suv. Very reliable.
Proud owner
My 1st car in the USA, bought new, faithfully served me with very little problems now after 14 yrs & 200,000 genuine miles on the clock,its finally showing some wear and needs extra TLC. What a car!
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco II
Related Used 1990 Ford Bronco II info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner