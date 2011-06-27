1990 Ford Bronco II Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$850 - $1,713
Used Bronco II for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New floor mats appear on the Eddie Bauer trim level. Louder horn debuts.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Bronco II.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dawhartontx,01/29/2009
I bought it brand new and drove it in some of the most torturous weather conditions...winter in Alaska, winter in Upstate New York, winter and summer in Utah, and then back to Alaska. Yes, including the Alaska/Canadian Highway in both directions. The water pumps are a problem but other than that I did virtually nothing to it until it had over 250K miles. Still own it but only as a toy and memorabilia now. Hasn't been driven regularly since 2004 but a couple of months ago, I squirted a little starter fluid in the intake and it fired up. Not bad at all considering it had not budged in at least a year at the time.
Bill,02/08/2007
I've owned this for years, having purchased from original owner with 43,000. 23mpg in a 4WD is fine with me. Excellent balance for serious backwoods use. Highway power is low for passing, but fine for rock crawling and bogging or going skiing. This vehicle has been totally reliable and has never let me down in over 160,000 miles (total miles 233k) of some very tough use. No unusual expenses other than regular maintenance. Its not high performance, but a truly useful and practical vehicle. I don't believe any competing vehicle built in 1990 would hold up nearly as well, and it still looks good. I strongly recommend Bronco IIs.
Hardball,01/31/2002
I still see tons of these on the road everyday, and mine has 360,000 miles on it. Probably the most reliable Ford to date. I have replaed only one clutch, brake pades, and the u-joints once. Gets decent mileage at 20 in town 23 out of town with the V-6 5 speed.
lil mike,02/24/2004
This truck has been the best vehichle I have owned. It currently has 175,000 miles on it and runs like a top. I hgave never met anything I couldn't pull and all I have done to it is replace the clutch. The only other problem is the push button 4x4 does'nt always engage on the first try. I had a 1990 eddie bauer before and couldn't keep the transmisson in it but my current one is a 5-speed and has been great. I highly recomend this suv. Very reliable.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Ford Bronco II features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco II
Related Used 1990 Ford Bronco II info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019