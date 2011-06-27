  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1990 Ford Bronco II Review

List Price Estimate
$850 - $1,713
Used Bronco II for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New floor mats appear on the Eddie Bauer trim level. Louder horn debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Bronco II.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than a Timex
dawhartontx,01/29/2009
I bought it brand new and drove it in some of the most torturous weather conditions...winter in Alaska, winter in Upstate New York, winter and summer in Utah, and then back to Alaska. Yes, including the Alaska/Canadian Highway in both directions. The water pumps are a problem but other than that I did virtually nothing to it until it had over 250K miles. Still own it but only as a toy and memorabilia now. Hasn't been driven regularly since 2004 but a couple of months ago, I squirted a little starter fluid in the intake and it fired up. Not bad at all considering it had not budged in at least a year at the time.
Good old rig
Bill,02/08/2007
I've owned this for years, having purchased from original owner with 43,000. 23mpg in a 4WD is fine with me. Excellent balance for serious backwoods use. Highway power is low for passing, but fine for rock crawling and bogging or going skiing. This vehicle has been totally reliable and has never let me down in over 160,000 miles (total miles 233k) of some very tough use. No unusual expenses other than regular maintenance. Its not high performance, but a truly useful and practical vehicle. I don't believe any competing vehicle built in 1990 would hold up nearly as well, and it still looks good. I strongly recommend Bronco IIs.
Great all around vehicle
Hardball,01/31/2002
I still see tons of these on the road everyday, and mine has 360,000 miles on it. Probably the most reliable Ford to date. I have replaed only one clutch, brake pades, and the u-joints once. Gets decent mileage at 20 in town 23 out of town with the V-6 5 speed.
Great Truck
lil mike,02/24/2004
This truck has been the best vehichle I have owned. It currently has 175,000 miles on it and runs like a top. I hgave never met anything I couldn't pull and all I have done to it is replace the clutch. The only other problem is the push button 4x4 does'nt always engage on the first try. I had a 1990 eddie bauer before and couldn't keep the transmisson in it but my current one is a 5-speed and has been great. I highly recomend this suv. Very reliable.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Ford Bronco II

Used 1990 Ford Bronco II Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Bronco II is offered in the following submodels: Bronco II SUV. Available styles include Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, XLT 2dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV 4WD, XL 2dr SUV, and XLT 2dr SUV.

