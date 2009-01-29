Used 1990 Ford Bronco II for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Bronco II
dawhartontx,01/29/2009
I bought it brand new and drove it in some of the most torturous weather conditions...winter in Alaska, winter in Upstate New York, winter and summer in Utah, and then back to Alaska. Yes, including the Alaska/Canadian Highway in both directions. The water pumps are a problem but other than that I did virtually nothing to it until it had over 250K miles. Still own it but only as a toy and memorabilia now. Hasn't been driven regularly since 2004 but a couple of months ago, I squirted a little starter fluid in the intake and it fired up. Not bad at all considering it had not budged in at least a year at the time.