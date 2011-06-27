Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500L Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,964
|$9,554
|$11,283
|Clean
|$7,725
|$9,271
|$10,930
|Average
|$7,247
|$8,706
|$10,225
|Rough
|$6,769
|$8,141
|$9,520
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500L Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,005
|$11,908
|$13,982
|Clean
|$9,705
|$11,556
|$13,545
|Average
|$9,104
|$10,851
|$12,671
|Rough
|$8,503
|$10,147
|$11,797
Estimated values
2017 FIAT 500L Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,747
|$11,602
|$13,623
|Clean
|$9,455
|$11,259
|$13,197
|Average
|$8,870
|$10,573
|$12,346
|Rough
|$8,285
|$9,887
|$11,495