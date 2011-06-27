Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture Warner Brothers 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,494
|$1,700
|Clean
|$988
|$1,367
|$1,561
|Average
|$805
|$1,114
|$1,281
|Rough
|$622
|$861
|$1,002
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,310
|$2,704
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,114
|$2,482
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,723
|$2,037
|Rough
|$881
|$1,332
|$1,593
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,043
|$2,394
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,870
|$2,197
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,524
|$1,804
|Rough
|$777
|$1,178
|$1,411
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture Value 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,690
|$1,981
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,547
|$1,818
|Average
|$833
|$1,261
|$1,493
|Rough
|$644
|$975
|$1,167
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,327
|$1,541
|Clean
|$825
|$1,215
|$1,414
|Average
|$673
|$990
|$1,161
|Rough
|$520
|$765
|$908
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,283
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,389
|$2,090
|$2,450
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,703
|$2,012
|Rough
|$875
|$1,316
|$1,573
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,216
|$1,931
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,767
|$2,105
|Average
|$907
|$1,440
|$1,728
|Rough
|$701
|$1,113
|$1,351
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,979
|$2,394
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,811
|$2,197
|Average
|$867
|$1,476
|$1,804
|Rough
|$670
|$1,141
|$1,411
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$2,019
|$2,444
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,848
|$2,243
|Average
|$883
|$1,506
|$1,842
|Rough
|$683
|$1,164
|$1,440