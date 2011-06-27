  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Venture Warner Brothers 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,079$1,494$1,700
Clean$988$1,367$1,561
Average$805$1,114$1,281
Rough$622$861$1,002
2000 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,310$2,704
Clean$1,399$2,114$2,482
Average$1,140$1,723$2,037
Rough$881$1,332$1,593
2000 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,043$2,394
Clean$1,233$1,870$2,197
Average$1,005$1,524$1,804
Rough$777$1,178$1,411
2000 Chevrolet Venture Value 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$1,690$1,981
Clean$1,022$1,547$1,818
Average$833$1,261$1,493
Rough$644$975$1,167
2000 Chevrolet Venture Plus 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$902$1,327$1,541
Clean$825$1,215$1,414
Average$673$990$1,161
Rough$520$765$908
2000 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,283$2,669
Clean$1,389$2,090$2,450
Average$1,132$1,703$2,012
Rough$875$1,316$1,573
2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,216$1,931$2,293
Clean$1,113$1,767$2,105
Average$907$1,440$1,728
Rough$701$1,113$1,351
2000 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$1,979$2,394
Clean$1,064$1,811$2,197
Average$867$1,476$1,804
Rough$670$1,141$1,411
2000 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$2,019$2,444
Clean$1,084$1,848$2,243
Average$883$1,506$1,842
Rough$683$1,164$1,440
FAQ

