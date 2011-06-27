Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,164
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,536
|$1,918
|$2,125
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,428
|$1,586
|Rough
|$732
|$937
|$1,047
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Nubira SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$1,950
|$2,167
|Clean
|$1,370
|$1,729
|$1,923
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,287
|$1,435
|Rough
|$653
|$844
|$947
Estimated values
2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,198
|$2,410
|Clean
|$1,596
|$1,948
|$2,139
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,450
|$1,596
|Rough
|$761
|$951
|$1,053