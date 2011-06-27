Used 2018 FIAT 500e Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,995
EPA City MPGe121 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)121/103 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)4.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe103 mi.
Combined MPG112
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range84 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle31.3 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Quick Order Package 2EJyes
MOPAR All Weather Packageyes
ESport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Black/Steam Interior Accentsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,995
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room27.6 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Length142.4 in.
Curb weight2980 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume79.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Exterior Colors
  • Pompei Silver
  • Vesuvio Black Pearl
  • Luminosa Orange
  • Granito Gray
  • Metallo Gray
  • Perla White Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Steam, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,995
All season tiresyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
