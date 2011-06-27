Used 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews
My angry little car
Here's the thing--there are a lot of cars with more room, better build quality, more cache, better reliability, and more room. There are cars that have way more updated electronics, navigation, etc. and are more functional in terms of rear seat space, ergonomics and the like. None of them will be more fun than this car. None of them will make you smile, laugh, look forward to driving them, talk to people about them, or write a review. The Abarth (mine is a 2016 automatic in yellow) puts fun first and functionality second, but don't take that to mean it's a toy or not a good everyday car. The automatic is a hoot (I own three other stick shift cars including a Porsche 911 in NYC) and blips the throttle with a roarty exhaust backfire when you get on the brakes. It pulls hard in point-and-squirt traffic when in "Sport" mode (the only mode you should be in) and hugs off-ramps like velcro to wool. It's fun. No one looks twice at your Mini Cooper S or your GTI. I catch people looking at this yellow bee all the time. The amazing thing is how good the ride is. Short wheelbase and stiff springs don't add up to comfort, but on the highway and terrible pavement, those dual-mode shocks work their magic and it is amazing. Seriously. Front seat space is good, visibility is great (a by-product of the high seating position) and when you fold the rear seats down (or delete them) it's like the world's smallest SUV. It's as much car as you want, but no more car than you need 94% of the time. Can humans fit in the back? Better than you think...but it's tight. Can I park anywhere? Yes. Do what I did--find a used one with less than 5K miles on it, with a full factory warranty, let someone else take the depreciation hit, and drive off into the sunset. Does the exhaust sound better than a Ferrari? Yes. Is it fast? Not really, no. Does it know it? No. It's like the chihuahua who thinks it's a Pit Bull, but it's tongue-in-cheek. It's fun. It's probably just what you need.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
“My angry little Car” part 2
I just want to say that Brian’s review titled “my angry Little Car” is the best summary of the abarth fiat 500. I’ve owned mine for 3 years and almost 40k miles and it’s been one of the best cars and nearly trouble free I’ve ever owned. It is definitely a little beast to barrel around town in yet it’s also really comfortable. I don’t truly understand how that is even possible, but I can drive several hundred miles on road trips and still have a good time and it’s relatively smooth and comfy all things considered! 🚙🚙🚙🚗🚗🚗
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Year two required monthly drop-offs at the dealer.
I loved FIAT. I loved FIAT so much that I worked for them and then bought a new 500 Abarth six years after working for them. I used to wonder why nobody raced these in any popular series in the states (there was one in PWC that suddenly disappeared after a race; why?) and now I know why. If you’re looking for a commuter car that has a louder personality, then there isn’t a better car for you. If you’re interested in a new car for daily driving plus autocross or track days (because it’s an Abarth, come on!) then do not buy this car. I was obsessed with the history of Abarth and his cars. I’m a member of FIAT Club America and got to meet Anneliese Abarth at our club’s 2018 FreakOut; it was amazing, but my car was off the road getting serviced for two whole months after the trip to Florida, which sums up my second year of new 500 Abarth ownership. Year one was amazing, minus a blown intercooler pipe, mysteriously cracked windshield, and peeling body panels, but the performance was excellent and made up for all that. Once I got a hang of the short wheel base and front wheel drive in monthly autocross meets it was beating MINIs, BMWs, Volkswagens, and WRXs regularly. It won me a 2nd in class trophy my first year competing in the sport. Year two was another story. Every time I went to autocross or a long drive something broke, including the Electronic Stability Control, the Anti-lock Braking System, the exhaust system sensors, the rear wheel bearings (at 18k miles), more peeling body panels, the infotainment system, and a few other minor things. The dealership service was second to none, never asking for anything when I brought it in to get fixed, but the two month service was too much for my daily driver. It’s for sale now and I’m even considering the 124 Spider Abarth. Will it be more reliable because it’s built in Japan instead of Mexico? Am I willing to roll those dice and find out? I just don’t know if I want to gamble like that.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500
Related Used 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner