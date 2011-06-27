Used 2016 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews

My angry little car Brian Ach , 04/04/2017 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Here's the thing--there are a lot of cars with more room, better build quality, more cache, better reliability, and more room. There are cars that have way more updated electronics, navigation, etc. and are more functional in terms of rear seat space, ergonomics and the like. None of them will be more fun than this car. None of them will make you smile, laugh, look forward to driving them, talk to people about them, or write a review. The Abarth (mine is a 2016 automatic in yellow) puts fun first and functionality second, but don't take that to mean it's a toy or not a good everyday car. The automatic is a hoot (I own three other stick shift cars including a Porsche 911 in NYC) and blips the throttle with a roarty exhaust backfire when you get on the brakes. It pulls hard in point-and-squirt traffic when in "Sport" mode (the only mode you should be in) and hugs off-ramps like velcro to wool. It's fun. No one looks twice at your Mini Cooper S or your GTI. I catch people looking at this yellow bee all the time. The amazing thing is how good the ride is. Short wheelbase and stiff springs don't add up to comfort, but on the highway and terrible pavement, those dual-mode shocks work their magic and it is amazing. Seriously. Front seat space is good, visibility is great (a by-product of the high seating position) and when you fold the rear seats down (or delete them) it's like the world's smallest SUV. It's as much car as you want, but no more car than you need 94% of the time. Can humans fit in the back? Better than you think...but it's tight. Can I park anywhere? Yes. Do what I did--find a used one with less than 5K miles on it, with a full factory warranty, let someone else take the depreciation hit, and drive off into the sunset. Does the exhaust sound better than a Ferrari? Yes. Is it fast? Not really, no. Does it know it? No. It's like the chihuahua who thinks it's a Pit Bull, but it's tongue-in-cheek. It's fun. It's probably just what you need. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"My angry little Car" part 2 James Bros , 07/22/2018 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just want to say that Brian's review titled "my angry Little Car" is the best summary of the abarth fiat 500. I've owned mine for 3 years and almost 40k miles and it's been one of the best cars and nearly trouble free I've ever owned. It is definitely a little beast to barrel around town in yet it's also really comfortable. I don't truly understand how that is even possible, but I can drive several hundred miles on road trips and still have a good time and it's relatively smooth and comfy all things considered! 🚙🚙🚙🚗🚗🚗