Used 2014 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews

Wade Morefield , 09/26/2015 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Ciao Abarth! It was great fun while it lasted, but your lively charms finally wore off. I moved on to a more sophisticated and refined German who may be slightly higher maintenance, but probably easier to live with over the long term.