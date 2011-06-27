Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Consumer Reviews

Dream Come True N.S. Allen , 05/27/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Ferrari 575M Maranello Coupe with the F1 transmission is an automotive performance enthusiasts dream come true. This car does it all. Acceleration, handling, braking, style, sophistication well you name it and the 575 M does it as well, if not better, than any other performance automobile. The 5.8 liter V-12 motor is smooth and docile while driving under normal conditions but under full throttle the motor seems even more powerful than the 515 h.p./ 588 lbs/ft ratings listed by the factory. This motor mated to the F1 transmission provides an awesome powertrain, with the incredible dexterity of the motor and the effortless, instantaneous shifts make the 575 M an absolute pleasure. Report Abuse

Awesome Car mitsuFTOfreak , 09/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. but the problem is it gets a little clausterphobic on the long rides but the car was worth every penny

Ferrari-plain and simple Enzo Ferrari , 04/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful On an overall stand point, the new Ferrari 575m Marranello is outstanding. No other vichical on the face of the earth can match it's capabilities, and it's performance. I belive Ferrari Has really out done themselves this time.

Best car ever Sukh , 04/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Best car ive ever driven.