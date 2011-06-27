  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 575M
  4. Used 2002 Ferrari 575M
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 575M
5(82%)4(9%)3(0%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a review
See all 575MS for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,414 - $63,228
Used 575M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dream Come True

N.S. Allen, 05/27/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Ferrari 575M Maranello Coupe with the F1 transmission is an automotive performance enthusiasts dream come true. This car does it all. Acceleration, handling, braking, style, sophistication well you name it and the 575 M does it as well, if not better, than any other performance automobile. The 5.8 liter V-12 motor is smooth and docile while driving under normal conditions but under full throttle the motor seems even more powerful than the 515 h.p./ 588 lbs/ft ratings listed by the factory. This motor mated to the F1 transmission provides an awesome powertrain, with the incredible dexterity of the motor and the effortless, instantaneous shifts make the 575 M an absolute pleasure.

Report Abuse

Awesome Car

mitsuFTOfreak, 09/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car. but the problem is it gets a little clausterphobic on the long rides but the car was worth every penny

Report Abuse

Ferrari-plain and simple

Enzo Ferrari, 04/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

On an overall stand point, the new Ferrari 575m Marranello is outstanding. No other vichical on the face of the earth can match it's capabilities, and it's performance. I belive Ferrari Has really out done themselves this time.

Report Abuse

Best car ever

Sukh, 04/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car ive ever driven.

Report Abuse

Wonderful Vehicle

NRH, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Though I have only owned this vehicle for a little over a month, I love this car. It has been my lifelong dream to own a Ferrari, and I have no regrets. The sheer power of this vehicle is unbeleivable, though it can be used as a regular around-town vehicle. The insurance is a bit expensive, but its worth it to me. If you are looking for the ultimate sports car, you have found it! The only car that performs better than this beauty is the Lamborghini Murcilago, but to be honest the Murcilago is very unattractive and not as comfortable as far as seats go. There is no doubt in my mind that I made the wisest decision of my life.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 575MS for sale

Related Used 2002 Ferrari 575M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles