Used 2002 Ferrari 575M for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
9 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20022004
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$75K$100K+
Price

Mileage

5K45K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1015
Fuel Economy

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $139,800

    2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    5,331 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California

    Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello in Nero with Beige interior. Options include: Red Brake Calipers, Color Upon Request for Piping and Leather Rear Shelf.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A520127226
    Stock: OC3439
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $129,900

    2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    20,478 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

    The Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 is a coupe designed by Pininfarina with 2 doors and a front mounted engine which supplies the power through the rear wheels. The 12 cylinder, double overhead camshaft naturally aspirated powerplant has 4 valves per cylinder and a capacity of 5.7 liters. The engine transmits power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This Rosso Corsa over beige interior 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has just over 20,000 miles, and has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. This 575M is 1 of just 246 produced with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 F1 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC 3.91 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Cassette/CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 18" x 8.5"/Rear 18" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Weather band radio. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A220127927
    Stock: P31007A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2019

  • $78,800

    2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    43,829 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Klasse Auto - Costa Mesa / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A020129983
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $112,000

    2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    17,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A130131968
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,995

    2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    17,345 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Presidential Auto Sales, Service, and Leasing - Delray Beach / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A330130837
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $162,900

    2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    23,012 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

    The Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 is a coupe designed by Pininfarina with 2 doors and a front mounted engine which supplies the power through the rear wheels. The 12 cylinder, double overhead camshaft naturally aspirated powerplant has 4 valves per cylinder and a capacity of 5.7 liters. The engine transmits power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This black over white with black inserts interior 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. This 575M is 1 of just 209 produced with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC 3.91 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Cassette/CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 18" x 8.5"/Rear 18" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. The Ferrari 575 Marenello referred to the 5.75 litres total engine displacement in decilitres and to the town of Maranello, home to Ferrari headquarters and factory. Pininfarina designed both the interior and exterior of this classic vehicle. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A130134336
    Stock: F1651B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-06-2019

  • $109,900

    2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    6,224 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A630130640
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $104,995

    2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    20,810 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Monaco Auto Collection - Wadsworth / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A040134703
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $105,950

    2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cascio Motors - Scottsdale / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 12-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFBV55A340134923
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 575M
  4. Used 2002 Ferrari 575M
575M Reviews & Specs