Used 2002 Ferrari 575M for Sale Near Me
- $139,800
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello5,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello in Nero with Beige interior. Options include: Red Brake Calipers, Color Upon Request for Piping and Leather Rear Shelf.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A520127226
Stock: OC3439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $129,900
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello20,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 is a coupe designed by Pininfarina with 2 doors and a front mounted engine which supplies the power through the rear wheels. The 12 cylinder, double overhead camshaft naturally aspirated powerplant has 4 valves per cylinder and a capacity of 5.7 liters. The engine transmits power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This Rosso Corsa over beige interior 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has just over 20,000 miles, and has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. This 575M is 1 of just 246 produced with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 F1 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC 3.91 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Cassette/CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 18" x 8.5"/Rear 18" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Weather band radio. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A220127927
Stock: P31007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- $78,800
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello43,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Klasse Auto - Costa Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A020129983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $112,000
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello17,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A130131968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,995
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello17,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Presidential Auto Sales, Service, and Leasing - Delray Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A330130837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $162,900
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello23,012 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 is a coupe designed by Pininfarina with 2 doors and a front mounted engine which supplies the power through the rear wheels. The 12 cylinder, double overhead camshaft naturally aspirated powerplant has 4 valves per cylinder and a capacity of 5.7 liters. The engine transmits power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This black over white with black inserts interior 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. This 575M is 1 of just 209 produced with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC 3.91 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Cassette/CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 18" x 8.5"/Rear 18" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. The Ferrari 575 Marenello referred to the 5.75 litres total engine displacement in decilitres and to the town of Maranello, home to Ferrari headquarters and factory. Pininfarina designed both the interior and exterior of this classic vehicle. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A130134336
Stock: F1651B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- $109,900
2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello6,224 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A630130640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $104,995
2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello20,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Monaco Auto Collection - Wadsworth / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A040134703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $105,950
2004 Ferrari 575M MaranelloNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cascio Motors - Scottsdale / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFBV55A340134923
Certified Pre-Owned: No