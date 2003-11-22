  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 575M

Used 2004 Ferrari 575M

2004 Ferrari 575M
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$37,335 - $73,422
Consumer Rating
(11)

Pros & Cons

  • Well-honed steering and brakes, "launch control" mode with F1 transmission, comfortable enough to drive everyday.
  • Overly soft suspension tuning, F1 transmission isn't as smooth as a real automatic or as responsive as a real manual, missing some luxury features.
Ferrari 575M years
2004
2003
2002
Ferrari 575M for Sale
2004
2003
2002

Edmunds' Expert Review

Fast, entertaining and comfortable, the 575M embodies all the qualities of a world-class GT.

2004 Highlights

No major changes for 2004.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ferrari 575M.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • acceleration
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • seats
  • value
  • wheels & tires
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, The Only sports car
johnp2,

The ability of the 575 to achieve practically any effect that you desire is unbelieveable. I have driven and owned all the names but the combination of attributes and the way they fit together is worthy of any comparison. The finest compliment is that my wife enjoys the car as much as I do

5 out of 5 stars, Ferrari Better than Lamborghini
David Cabrera,

The Ferrari 575 Maranello F1 is about the best car, other than the Enzo, that Ferrari has manufactured this year. The power the 575 has is amazing and as sucssesor to the 550 it's what Ferrari has done. A top speed of 202 mph and 0-60 in less than 5 seconds the car is the bomb! Also the F1 is very comfortable and the bucket seats are super comfy! The car is the best.

4.875 out of 5 stars, 575M F1
Ferrari Lover,

This car is most excellent! This being my third Ferrari, the cars from marenello (ferrari plant) just keep getting better! It is so fast and the F1 trans mossion simplifies greatly the driving experience, while still keeping with the racing heritage of Ferrari. My wife LOVES the car and she always asks to drive it. I take it to the track every other month, and that is when I can let loose, 187 MPH, it is the best. This is, once again, a sucess for ferrari.

5 out of 5 stars, Great
epeagles,

I love my Ferrari. It's so awesome!

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

Features & Specs

Maranello 2dr Coupe features & specs
Maranello 2dr Coupe
5.8L 12cyl 6M
MPG 9 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
515 hp @ 7250 rpm
Maranello F1 2dr Coupe features & specs
Maranello F1 2dr Coupe
5.8L 12cyl 6AM
MPG 9 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
515 hp @ 7250 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ferrari 575M features & specs

FAQ

Is the Ferrari 575M a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 575M both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ferrari 575M fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 575M gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari 575M. Learn more

Is the Ferrari 575M reliable?

To determine whether the Ferrari 575M is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 575M. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 575M's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2004 Ferrari 575M a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Ferrari 575M is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 575M is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2004 Ferrari 575M?

The least-expensive 2004 Ferrari 575M is the 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $217,890.

Other versions include:

  • Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M) which starts at $217,890
  • Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM) which starts at $228,339
Learn more

What are the different models of Ferrari 575M?

If you're interested in the Ferrari 575M, the next question is, which 575M model is right for you? 575M variants include Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M), and Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM). For a full list of 575M models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2004 Ferrari 575M

Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Overview

The Used 2004 Ferrari 575M is offered in the following submodels: 575M Coupe. Available styles include Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M), and Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM).

What do people think of the 2004 Ferrari 575M?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Ferrari 575M and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 575M 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 575M.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Ferrari 575M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 575M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2004 Ferrari 575M?

Which 2004 Ferrari 575MS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ferrari 575M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Ferrari 575M.

Can't find a new 2004 Ferrari 575Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ferrari 575M for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,514.

Find a new Ferrari for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,895.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ferrari 575M?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials

Related Used 2004 Ferrari 575M info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider