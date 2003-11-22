Used 2004 Ferrari 575M
- Well-honed steering and brakes, "launch control" mode with F1 transmission, comfortable enough to drive everyday.
- Overly soft suspension tuning, F1 transmission isn't as smooth as a real automatic or as responsive as a real manual, missing some luxury features.
Fast, entertaining and comfortable, the 575M embodies all the qualities of a world-class GT.
The ability of the 575 to achieve practically any effect that you desire is unbelieveable. I have driven and owned all the names but the combination of attributes and the way they fit together is worthy of any comparison. The finest compliment is that my wife enjoys the car as much as I do
The Ferrari 575 Maranello F1 is about the best car, other than the Enzo, that Ferrari has manufactured this year. The power the 575 has is amazing and as sucssesor to the 550 it's what Ferrari has done. A top speed of 202 mph and 0-60 in less than 5 seconds the car is the bomb! Also the F1 is very comfortable and the bucket seats are super comfy! The car is the best.
This car is most excellent! This being my third Ferrari, the cars from marenello (ferrari plant) just keep getting better! It is so fast and the F1 trans mossion simplifies greatly the driving experience, while still keeping with the racing heritage of Ferrari. My wife LOVES the car and she always asks to drive it. I take it to the track every other month, and that is when I can let loose, 187 MPH, it is the best. This is, once again, a sucess for ferrari.
I love my Ferrari. It's so awesome!
|Maranello 2dr Coupe
5.8L 12cyl 6M
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|515 hp @ 7250 rpm
5.8L 12cyl 6AM
|MPG
|9 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|515 hp @ 7250 rpm
The least-expensive 2004 Ferrari 575M is the 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $217,890.
- Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M) which starts at $217,890
- Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM) which starts at $228,339
Used 2004 Ferrari 575M Overview
The Used 2004 Ferrari 575M is offered in the following submodels: 575M Coupe. Available styles include Maranello 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6M), and Maranello F1 2dr Coupe (5.8L 12cyl 6AM).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Ferrari 575M and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 575M 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 575M.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Ferrari 575M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 575M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ferrari 575M for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Ferrari 575M.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
