Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.3
4 reviews
Disappointed

cjblack, 08/16/2016
Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is a piece of junk. After waiting my whole life to buy a Ferrari, it broke down the first weekend I had it. Got it serviced, worked fine for a week and broke down again. Just take a look at the Ferrari forums online and you'll see how unreliable these cars are. It perplexes me that a car as respected as a Ferrari can be so terrible. As with all Ferraris, your mechanic will spend more time worth it than you will. I got rid of mine and will never but a Ferrari (or any Italian car) again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
cool car

shorty, 04/12/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

i love it

Damn what a nice car!

Gzagasoccer510, 05/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The purchase of my ferrari was the best i ever made! this car handled like a dream and is the best looking thing on two wheels. as you entered the car it felt like you were entering the cocpit of of an F-16. a well proportioned wheelbase let the beast fly effortlessly around those hair pin turns. amazng horsepower gave the best acceleration i have felt in a car. many a head turned while i drove around ; this is the BEST looking car made!

360 Modena review

Duane Lyons, 04/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Awesome car I've owned for 12 months. Incredible performance, styling and fun factor! A "10" all the way. Big money but you get what you pay for. Incredible car!

