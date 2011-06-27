Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews

cjblack , 08/16/2016 Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M)

This car is a piece of junk. After waiting my whole life to buy a Ferrari, it broke down the first weekend I had it. Got it serviced, worked fine for a week and broke down again. Just take a look at the Ferrari forums online and you'll see how unreliable these cars are. It perplexes me that a car as respected as a Ferrari can be so terrible. As with all Ferraris, your mechanic will spend more time worth it than you will. I got rid of mine and will never but a Ferrari (or any Italian car) again.