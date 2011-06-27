Vehicle overview

The beauty of prodigious power in a strong, yet light chassis is not lost on Ferrari. Witness the 360 Modena, which makes extensive use of aluminum in the chassis, suspension components and body panels for reduced weight with increased rigidity. A Pininfarina-penned body not only catches the eye, but provides downforce at higher speeds without having to resort to tacky spoilers and wings.

The Spider features a power top that hides under a sleek, hard tonneau cover when down. Raising and lowering the top is an automatic affair that takes just 20 seconds either way. Reinforced floorpans and bulkhead areas, along with roll hoops, ensure that the Spider is structurally sound. And there's no need to worry about any significant loss in performance should you opt for the ragtop 360 -- the Spider weighs just 130 pounds more than its coupe sibling.

Compared to its predecessor, the F355, the 360 has a more accommodating cockpit, due to the car's larger dimensions. This is great for providing more comfort and luggage capacity, though in tight situations, such as when maneuvering through city traffic, the 360's greater width is apparent.

Suspension is achieved through a proven upper and lower A-arm design that makes use of aluminum for lighter weight and a more controlled ride. A dash switch can alter the suspension's settings for a stiffer ride on weekend track days.

The heart of this Ferrari is a 3.6-liter V8 engine that makes 400 horsepower and 276 pound-feet of torque, which allows the Modena to reach 60 mph in a little over 4 seconds. High-tech items like dual intake runners and a two-stage muffler help to keep the V8 civilized under normal driving conditions while allowing it to scream when your right foot calls for such action. Top speed hovers around 180 and the use of wind tunnel testing during development ensures that the slippery body also creates effective downforce at elevated speeds.

Supple leather, accented by brushed aluminum, complements the 360's roomy interior, where, in the coupe, even a set of golf bags can be squeezed behind the two multi-adjustable high-back bucket seats. Large gauges and a thoughtful center stack design contribute to the car's sense of purpose and luxury.

Order your 360 with the standard gated six-speed manual transmission or the high-tech, clutchless F1 tranny that features shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. The F1 tranny works with the 360's electronic throttle control to offer quicker, cleaner shifts than can be made by most skilled drivers.

All 360s come with stability control that uses both ABS and electronic brake distribution to keep the car in check during inclement weather or spirited driving. Brakes are by Brembo and feature large rotors residing behind massive 18-inch wheels shod with Z-rated tires.

Is there a better vehicle in terms of sheer performance, refinement and sex appeal? Maybe, but we aren't aware of it.