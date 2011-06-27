  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
2002 Ferrari 360 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The excitement of piloting a powerful, mid-engined Ferrari, a choice of berlinetta (coupe) or spider (convertible) body styles.
  • Supply versus demand equals acquisition price way north of sticker, a bit wide for tight spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

More proof that nobody does exotics better than the men in Maranello.

Vehicle overview

The beauty of prodigious power in a strong, yet light chassis is not lost on Ferrari. Witness the 360 Modena, which makes extensive use of aluminum in the chassis, suspension components and body panels for reduced weight with increased rigidity. A Pininfarina-penned body not only catches the eye, but provides downforce at higher speeds without having to resort to tacky spoilers and wings.

The Spider features a power top that hides under a sleek, hard tonneau cover when down. Raising and lowering the top is an automatic affair that takes just 20 seconds either way. Reinforced floorpans and bulkhead areas, along with roll hoops, ensure that the Spider is structurally sound. And there's no need to worry about any significant loss in performance should you opt for the ragtop 360 -- the Spider weighs just 130 pounds more than its coupe sibling.

Compared to its predecessor, the F355, the 360 has a more accommodating cockpit, due to the car's larger dimensions. This is great for providing more comfort and luggage capacity, though in tight situations, such as when maneuvering through city traffic, the 360's greater width is apparent.

Suspension is achieved through a proven upper and lower A-arm design that makes use of aluminum for lighter weight and a more controlled ride. A dash switch can alter the suspension's settings for a stiffer ride on weekend track days.

The heart of this Ferrari is a 3.6-liter V8 engine that makes 400 horsepower and 276 pound-feet of torque, which allows the Modena to reach 60 mph in a little over 4 seconds. High-tech items like dual intake runners and a two-stage muffler help to keep the V8 civilized under normal driving conditions while allowing it to scream when your right foot calls for such action. Top speed hovers around 180 and the use of wind tunnel testing during development ensures that the slippery body also creates effective downforce at elevated speeds.

Supple leather, accented by brushed aluminum, complements the 360's roomy interior, where, in the coupe, even a set of golf bags can be squeezed behind the two multi-adjustable high-back bucket seats. Large gauges and a thoughtful center stack design contribute to the car's sense of purpose and luxury.

Order your 360 with the standard gated six-speed manual transmission or the high-tech, clutchless F1 tranny that features shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. The F1 tranny works with the 360's electronic throttle control to offer quicker, cleaner shifts than can be made by most skilled drivers.

All 360s come with stability control that uses both ABS and electronic brake distribution to keep the car in check during inclement weather or spirited driving. Brakes are by Brembo and feature large rotors residing behind massive 18-inch wheels shod with Z-rated tires.

Is there a better vehicle in terms of sheer performance, refinement and sex appeal? Maybe, but we aren't aware of it.

2002 Highlights

The superb 360 Modena is unchanged for 2002.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ferrari 360.

5(76%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A magnificient, but unreliable beauty
ScuderiaF1,08/22/2008
Stalled the first day I had it. Engine warning light came on second day. After a week the "Slow Down" warning light came on and it would occasionally not start...unless you had someone rock the car back and forth while you tried to get the transmission in to neutral using the paddles. It has been in the service garage longer than my own garage. It's under an extended warranty. It is an absolutely gorgeous piece of art though and it converted me (a Lamborghini enthusiast) to Ferrari when I saw it at the dealership. It is the most beautiful looking Ferrari in my opinion - better looking than the newer F430. The sound is great also. The glass hood over the engine is a nice touch.
my ferrari
tim zhou,01/30/2003
after driving the car i have never been so impressed. the performance was awsome and the tarction was great. overall a perfect car.
Ferrari Drive
Cal,03/19/2002
The Ferrari 360 is an excellent car the Exterior Design is the best, it looks like the car from the future and the speed of it and the sreering is excellent.
Good car -
Puppy's Parts,08/05/2002
I absolutly love the car. The roof mechanism is outrageous and I enjoy watching it. The design is spectacular both inside and out. The F1's good - slow starts are easy, fast starts are easy, but moderate starts take some time to get used to especially when the gearbox is cold.
See all 17 reviews of the 2002 Ferrari 360
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ferrari 360 features & specs
More about the 2002 Ferrari 360

Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Overview

The Used 2002 Ferrari 360 is offered in the following submodels: 360 Coupe, 360 Convertible. Available styles include Spider F1 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Spider 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6M), Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), and Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ferrari 360?

