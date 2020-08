Used 2002 Ferrari 360 for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

Ferrari 360 Spider ManualFerrari-Maserati of Long Island is delighted to present this beautiful Ferrari 360 Spider. Finished in Nero over Bordeaux leather, the 360 Spider has been carefully driven and well-respected by its previous owners. It has been expertly maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers, and is in pristine condition from top to bottom. Do not miss the opportunity to own a Ferrari with a rare 3-pedal setup!This Manual Transmission 360 Spider has been specified with:- Red Brake Calipers- Daytona Style Seats- Electric Seats- Rear Challenge Grid- 6 CD Changer- Soft Top in NeroFerrari's highly regarded 360 is one of the most accomplished and rewarding sports cars of all time. Its lovely high-revving V8 is a joy to hear, routing its power through a slick-shifting manual transmission. Sensuous curves drape a hand-crafted interior, and its mid-engine placement makes for excellent handling characteristics. And what better way to enjoy this than with the top down? Delight your senses as you pilot this majestic Italian exotic!If you are in the market for a Ferrari 360 Spider, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFYT53A420127981

Stock: NP4213

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-29-2019