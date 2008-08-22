Used 2002 Ferrari 360 for Sale Near Me

360 Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider in Red
    used

    2002 Ferrari 360 Spider

    7,902 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,900

    Details
  • 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider in Red
    used

    2002 Ferrari 360 Spider

    10,831 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $120,000

    Details
Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 360

Read recent reviews for the Ferrari 360
Overall Consumer Rating
4.617 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
A magnificient, but unreliable beauty
ScuderiaF1,08/22/2008
Stalled the first day I had it. Engine warning light came on second day. After a week the "Slow Down" warning light came on and it would occasionally not start...unless you had someone rock the car back and forth while you tried to get the transmission in to neutral using the paddles. It has been in the service garage longer than my own garage. It's under an extended warranty. It is an absolutely gorgeous piece of art though and it converted me (a Lamborghini enthusiast) to Ferrari when I saw it at the dealership. It is the most beautiful looking Ferrari in my opinion - better looking than the newer F430. The sound is great also. The glass hood over the engine is a nice touch.
Report abuse
