Used 2002 Ferrari 360 for Sale Near Me
20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,902 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$99,900
- 10,831 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$120,000
- used
2002 Ferrari 36014,953 miles
$73,318
- 27,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$89,995
- 19,647 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$69,995
- 16,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$94,950
- 18,422 miles
$89,900
- 6,014 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
- 20,348 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$69,998
- 17,235 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$79,752
- 15,979 miles
$119,888
- 34,677 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$59,888
- 40,000 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$89,000
- 17,408 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$83,000
- 14,629 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$98,995
- 16,799 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$71,995
- 19,888 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$84,995
- 5,354 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$295,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 360 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 360
Read recent reviews for the Ferrari 360
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.617 Reviews
Report abuse
ScuderiaF1,08/22/2008
Stalled the first day I had it. Engine warning light came on second day. After a week the "Slow Down" warning light came on and it would occasionally not start...unless you had someone rock the car back and forth while you tried to get the transmission in to neutral using the paddles. It has been in the service garage longer than my own garage. It's under an extended warranty. It is an absolutely gorgeous piece of art though and it converted me (a Lamborghini enthusiast) to Ferrari when I saw it at the dealership. It is the most beautiful looking Ferrari in my opinion - better looking than the newer F430. The sound is great also. The glass hood over the engine is a nice touch.
Related Ferrari 360 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ferrari F430 Irvine CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Naples FL
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Plano TX
- Used Ferrari FF New York NY
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Garden Grove CA
- Used Ferrari Portofino Phoenix AZ
- Used Ferrari Portofino New York NY
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Corona CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Miami Beach FL
- Used Ferrari FF Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ferrari California T 2010 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Ferrari California T 2016 San Diego CA
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Rockville MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon