Used 2004 Ferrari 360

2004 Ferrari 360
List Price Estimate
$32,270 - $63,461
Consumer Rating
(19)

Pros & Cons

  • Perhaps the world's greatest steering, superb driving dynamics, addictive engine sound, pleasure of telling yourself, "I'm driving a Ferrari," while behind the wheel.
  • Engine lacks grunt below 4,000 rpm, F1 transmission is more trouble than it's worth, plastic rear window in convertible model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are cars that look better, sound better and perform better, but none bring it all together in a more visceral and passionate package.

2004 Highlights

The Challenge Stradale is a new addition to the 360 lineup this year, and as the name implies, it's fully certified for street use. It features a revised front fascia, side sills, rear spoiler and improved underbody aerodynamics. A stiffer suspension and 19-inch wheels provide greater road dynamics, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes bring all the fun to a quick stop. The Stradale's engine is a 420-hp version of the Modena's 3.6-liter V8. The other 360 models continue unchanged.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ferrari 360.

5 star reviews: 84%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 19 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • interior
  • sound system
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • wheels & tires
  • value
  • steering wheel
  • seats
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent
Falcon Tang,

Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style.

5 out of 5 stars, Standard of Excellence!!!
Madeline111111111111,

Smooth, fast ride! Never want to leave the steering wheel!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Gone baby gone!
Trevor_05,

Being a twenty one year old about to begin pilot training in the Air Force, I'd have to stay that this car gave Uncle Sam a run for his money. Driving this car was a blast! If you have 200K to drop on a car, get this one. You'll turn heads as you roar down the stretch, trust me.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Challenge is to find a Challenger
Tifosi,

Love the car, the only one better that I own is the F50. The power is great and is so much fun actually putting it down on the road. Shifting is a bit notchy at anything under 8/10ths pace, but the only complaint is the lack of quality stero to compliment the song of the V8. Forget everything else, there is no substitute, and wait until it gets improved with a little tweaking.

See all 19 reviews

Features & Specs

Modena F1 2dr Coupe features & specs
Modena F1 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6AM
MPG 10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
Modena 2dr Coupe features & specs
Modena 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6M
MPG 10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe features & specs
Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6AM
MPG 10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
425 hp @ 8500 rpm
FAQ

Is the Ferrari 360 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 360 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ferrari 360 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 360 gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 360 has 12 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari 360. Learn more

Is the Ferrari 360 reliable?

To determine whether the Ferrari 360 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 360. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 360's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2004 Ferrari 360 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Ferrari 360 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 360 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2004 Ferrari 360?

The least-expensive 2004 Ferrari 360 is the 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $147,332.

Other versions include:

  • Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $157,767
  • Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $147,332
  • Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $187,124
What are the different models of Ferrari 360?

If you're interested in the Ferrari 360, the next question is, which 360 model is right for you? 360 variants include Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M), and Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM). For a full list of 360 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Overview

The Used 2004 Ferrari 360 is offered in the following submodels: 360 Coupe, 360 Challenge, 360 Convertible. Available styles include Spider F1 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Spider 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6M), Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M), and Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM).

What do people think of the 2004 Ferrari 360?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Ferrari 360 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 360 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 360.

