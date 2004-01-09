Used 2004 Ferrari 360
- Perhaps the world's greatest steering, superb driving dynamics, addictive engine sound, pleasure of telling yourself, "I'm driving a Ferrari," while behind the wheel.
- Engine lacks grunt below 4,000 rpm, F1 transmission is more trouble than it's worth, plastic rear window in convertible model.
There are cars that look better, sound better and perform better, but none bring it all together in a more visceral and passionate package.
Best in it's class, the nearest competitor is the Porsche GT2. Roughly the same price, but doesn't have nearly the same comfort or style.
Smooth, fast ride! Never want to leave the steering wheel!
Being a twenty one year old about to begin pilot training in the Air Force, I'd have to stay that this car gave Uncle Sam a run for his money. Driving this car was a blast! If you have 200K to drop on a car, get this one. You'll turn heads as you roar down the stretch, trust me.
Love the car, the only one better that I own is the F50. The power is great and is so much fun actually putting it down on the road. Shifting is a bit notchy at anything under 8/10ths pace, but the only complaint is the lack of quality stero to compliment the song of the V8. Forget everything else, there is no substitute, and wait until it gets improved with a little tweaking.
|Modena F1 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6AM
|MPG
|10 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|400 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Modena 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6M
|MPG
|10 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|400 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe
3.6L 8cyl 6AM
|MPG
|10 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|425 hp @ 8500 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2004 Ferrari 360?
The least-expensive 2004 Ferrari 360 is the 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $147,332.
- Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $157,767
- Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $147,332
- Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $187,124
Used 2004 Ferrari 360 Overview
The Used 2004 Ferrari 360 is offered in the following submodels: 360 Coupe, 360 Challenge, 360 Convertible. Available styles include Spider F1 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Spider 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6M), Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M), and Challenge Stradale 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM).
