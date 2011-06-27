  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2001 Ferrari 360 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The excitement of open-air motoring added to the already exhilarating act of piloting a powerful, mid-engined Ferrari.
  • Supply versus demand equals acquisition price way north of sticker, a bit wide for tight spaces.
Ferrari 360 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$21,842 - $45,822
Edmunds' Expert Review

More proof that nobody does exotics better than the boys in Maranello.

Vehicle overview

The beauty of a lot of power in a strong, yet light chassis is not lost unto Ferrari. Witness the 360 Modena, which makes extensive use of aluminum in the chassis, suspension components and body panels for reduced weight with increased rigidity. A Pininfarina-penned body not only catches the eye, but provides downforce at higher speeds without having to resort to tacky spoilers and wings.

The new Spider features a power top that hides under a sleek, hard tonneau cover when down. Raising and lowering the top is an automatic affair that takes just 20 seconds either way. Reinforced floorpans and bulkhead areas, along with roll hoops ensure that the Spider is structurally sound. And there's no need to worry about any significant loss in performance should you opt for the ragtop 360 -- the Spider weighs just 130 pounds more than its coupe sibling.

Compared to its predecessor, the F355, the 360 has a more accommodating cockpit, due to the car's larger dimensions. This is great for providing more comfort and luggage capacity, though in tight situations, such as when maneuvering through city traffic, the 360's greater width is apparent.

Suspension is comprised of the proven upper and lower A-arm design that also makes use of aluminum for lighter weight and a more controlled ride. A dash switch can alter the suspension's settings for a stiffer ride on weekend track days.

The heart of this Ferrari is a 3.6-liter V8 engine that makes 400 horsepower and 276 foot-pounds of torque which allows the Modena to reach 60 mph in a little over 4 seconds. High-tech items like dual intake runners and a two-stage muffler help to keep the V8 civilized under normal driving conditions while allowing it to scream when your right foot calls for such action. Top speed hovers around 180 and the use of wind tunnel testing during development ensures that the slippery body also creates effective downforce at elevated speeds.

Supple leather accented by brushed aluminum complements the 360's roomy interior, where, in the coupe, even a set of golf bags can be squeezed behind the two multi-adjustable high-back bucket seats. Large gauges and a thoughtful center stack design contribute to the car's sense of purpose and luxury.

Order your 360 with the standard gated six-speed manual transmission or the high-tech, clutchless F1 tranny that features shift paddles mounted on the steering wheel. The F1 tranny works with the 360's electronic throttle control to offer quicker, cleaner shifts than most drivers are capable of.

All 360s come with stability control that uses both ABS and electronic brake distribution to keep the car in check during inclement weather or spirited driving. Brakes are by Brembo and feature large rotors residing behind massive 18-inch wheels shod with Z-rated tires.

Is there a better vehicle in terms of sheer performance, refinement and sex appeal? Maybe, but we aren't aware of it.

2001 Highlights

Ferrari teases us even more with the introduction of the 360 Spider, a ragtop version of the sizzling 360 Modena.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ferrari 360.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

360 Modena Review
Duane Lyons,11/02/2002
This is the most awesome Ferrari I have owned! Great looks and performance! Much better than the 355 and 550.
360 in vegas
catman,06/07/2003
Having owned Porsches all my adult life even though Ferraris were available, the 360 Spider with F1 trans was a car to drive everyday as the Porsche. The hard part to find one. I finally acquired one and it has been a ball. Sitting still the car moves people and on the highway it moves the driver. The Tubi exhaust gives you that added plus going through the underpasses and tunnels, takes it right to Monte Carlo and F1 races.
Always Wanted One, Finally Got One
Porsche Crazy,09/05/2005
We've had the Spider almost a year and have enjoyed every moment. Not only is it reliable but gets more thumb's up from people on the road than our 355 Berlinetta or 911 Turbo ever did. Lots of power, excellent sound, great handling; this car is a complete package.
Excellent
Adam Rappin,06/11/2002
This is the greatest car you can ever buy. It has leather interior and very very comfortable.
See all 11 reviews of the 2001 Ferrari 360
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ferrari 360 features & specs
More about the 2001 Ferrari 360

Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Overview

The Used 2001 Ferrari 360 is offered in the following submodels: 360 Coupe, 360 Convertible. Available styles include Spider 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6M), Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M), and Spider F1 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6AM).

