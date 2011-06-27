Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Consumer Reviews
360 Modena Review
This is the most awesome Ferrari I have owned! Great looks and performance! Much better than the 355 and 550.
360 in vegas
Having owned Porsches all my adult life even though Ferraris were available, the 360 Spider with F1 trans was a car to drive everyday as the Porsche. The hard part to find one. I finally acquired one and it has been a ball. Sitting still the car moves people and on the highway it moves the driver. The Tubi exhaust gives you that added plus going through the underpasses and tunnels, takes it right to Monte Carlo and F1 races.
Always Wanted One, Finally Got One
We've had the Spider almost a year and have enjoyed every moment. Not only is it reliable but gets more thumb's up from people on the road than our 355 Berlinetta or 911 Turbo ever did. Lots of power, excellent sound, great handling; this car is a complete package.
Excellent
This is the greatest car you can ever buy. It has leather interior and very very comfortable.
360 Modena NY
Upgraded from a Porshe 911. As far as the handling, it's hard to say. The 911 is like a roller coaster on a track. The sound and the power of the 360 is amazing! The car screams so loud, you really do not need a radio in this car. The exhaust is music to my ears. All in all, it's AWSOME !!!
