  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 360
  4. Used 2003 Ferrari 360
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2003 Ferrari 360 Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 Ferrari 360. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
Ferrari 360 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$28,194 - $58,054
Used 360 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari 360.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SO QUICK & SO FUN
bahram,09/04/2003
So much quicker than my previous 355 F1 spider. More sexier exterior. Much roomier interior. The F1 gearbox is much smoother.
Perfect "starter" Ferrari!
Mike,02/27/2016
Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M)
This car is now 16 years old and it still looks great and performs very well. Styling is timeless and is unmistakable Ferrari (Pininfarina design). V8 3.6L naturally aspirated engine has been solid and pulls strong at 400hp and 275lb/ft of torque. The car only weighs around 3,000lbs. F1 transmission (about 90% of 360s made) is accurate and exciting to drive but opt for the polished, gated six speed for traditional Ferrari feel (but expect to pay a purchase price premium for this). First all aluminum Ferrari and "modern" for maintenance, which cost much much less than its predecessors (no need to remove engine anymore for cam belts). I've owned mine for 4 years and put about 2k miles per year. It's been a very reliable and extraordinary car to own and drive. I regularly use it around town and once per year take it on a road trip from NYC to Montréal for the Grand Prix. Very reliable, fast, handles amazing, easy to drive, and reasonable from ownership and maintenance perspective. But what I love the most about this car is the sound of the exhaust from the high revving (8,500 rpm redline) V8 mates with Tubi (factory approved) muffler. Note at 17k miles I replace the clutch, which typically lasts 15k-20k miles.
what can I say
da61780,02/15/2011
What can I say except THIS IS THE GREATEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED
Purely erotic !
Nich911,10/01/2003
I've owned Porsche's,Audi's,Mercede's,Jaguar's and driven everyhing else. Nothing comes close to this in performance, balance, style and design. A sculpture of fine art. If I could build a room with a glass wall and keep my car in it I would. Simply one of the most exciting puchases I have ever made. Most people are overwhelmed when they see the car. Rarely do I ever encounter another!
See all 13 reviews of the 2003 Ferrari 360
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ferrari 360 features & specs
More about the 2003 Ferrari 360

Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Overview

The Used 2003 Ferrari 360 is offered in the following submodels: 360 Coupe, 360 Convertible. Available styles include Spider F1 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Modena F1 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6AM), Spider 2dr Convertible (3.6L 8cyl 6M), and Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ferrari 360?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ferrari 360s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ferrari 360 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ferrari 360.

Can't find a used 2003 Ferrari 360s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ferrari 360 for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,965.

Find a used Ferrari for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari 360 for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,972.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,151.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ferrari 360?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials
Check out Ferrari 360 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Ferrari 360 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles