2003 Ferrari 360 Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$28,194 - $58,054
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari 360.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bahram,09/04/2003
So much quicker than my previous 355 F1 spider. More sexier exterior. Much roomier interior. The F1 gearbox is much smoother.
Mike,02/27/2016
Modena 2dr Coupe (3.6L 8cyl 6M)
This car is now 16 years old and it still looks great and performs very well. Styling is timeless and is unmistakable Ferrari (Pininfarina design). V8 3.6L naturally aspirated engine has been solid and pulls strong at 400hp and 275lb/ft of torque. The car only weighs around 3,000lbs. F1 transmission (about 90% of 360s made) is accurate and exciting to drive but opt for the polished, gated six speed for traditional Ferrari feel (but expect to pay a purchase price premium for this). First all aluminum Ferrari and "modern" for maintenance, which cost much much less than its predecessors (no need to remove engine anymore for cam belts). I've owned mine for 4 years and put about 2k miles per year. It's been a very reliable and extraordinary car to own and drive. I regularly use it around town and once per year take it on a road trip from NYC to Montréal for the Grand Prix. Very reliable, fast, handles amazing, easy to drive, and reasonable from ownership and maintenance perspective. But what I love the most about this car is the sound of the exhaust from the high revving (8,500 rpm redline) V8 mates with Tubi (factory approved) muffler. Note at 17k miles I replace the clutch, which typically lasts 15k-20k miles.
da61780,02/15/2011
What can I say except THIS IS THE GREATEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED
Nich911,10/01/2003
I've owned Porsche's,Audi's,Mercede's,Jaguar's and driven everyhing else. Nothing comes close to this in performance, balance, style and design. A sculpture of fine art. If I could build a room with a glass wall and keep my car in it I would. Simply one of the most exciting puchases I have ever made. Most people are overwhelmed when they see the car. Rarely do I ever encounter another!
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
400 hp @ 8500 rpm
