Used 2001 Ferrari 360 for Sale Near Me

Westshore Honda - Tampa / Florida

LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, A MUST SEE VERY RARE FERRARI 360 MODENA SPIDER, 3.8L V8 DOHC 40V 6-SPEED MANUAL WITH AUTOMATIC SHIFTING, ODOMETER IS 2721 MILES BELOW MARKET AVERAGE!!!Call the all new Westshore Honda at (813) 531-9937 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive. We are located at 2522 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa FL 33607.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFYT53A310124858

Stock: I022880O

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020