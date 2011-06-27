Estimated values
1994 Eagle Vision TSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$2,397
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,930
|$2,117
|$2,205
|Average
|$1,408
|$1,556
|$1,637
|Rough
|$886
|$996
|$1,068
Estimated values
1994 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$2,181
|$2,274
|Clean
|$1,743
|$1,926
|$2,014
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,416
|$1,495
|Rough
|$800
|$906
|$976