  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Vision
  4. Used 1996 Eagle Vision
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1996 Eagle Vision Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Eagle Vision for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,154 - $2,689
Used Vision for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's LH-series of sedans has redefined the traditional American sedan. The Chrysler Concorde emphasizes the luxury portion of the equation, while the Dodge Intrepid has mid-America squarely within its gunsight grille. Eagle's Vision is designed to appeal to those of us who want a dash of flair and sophistication in our family haulers. It is the most sporting and European of the trio, with a distinctive look all its own. However, if Chrysler's sales charts are any evidence, there are few takers for this recipe in the marketplace.

Product planners have given enthusiast drivers a good reason to buy a Vision in 1996. The Vision TSi is equipped with a new driver-controlled, four-speed shiftable transmission called Autostick. An auto manual transmission similar to Porsche's Tiptronic, Autostick allows the transmission to operate in two modes. It will operate in a regular "drive" mode, with the transmission automatically shifting the gears, or the driver can manually shift the transmission with the Autostick engaged. Drop the stick into the lowest shifter position, and then flick the stick to the left for downshifts and to the right for upshifts, all without lifting your foot off the accelerator.

Autostick is an Eagle exclusive for the first six months of 1996, and then the transmission will appear as an option on the Dodge Intrepid ES. The feature is too good to restrict to just one car, but Chrysler will use it to build brand awareness for the Vision. We think that something else is needed to differentiate the Vision from the other LH-sedans, because once the Dodge gets Autostick, the Vision will likely fall back into sales oblivion.

It's too bad the Vision doesn't sell, because it's a great car. Perhaps the jutting grille with its big bird's beak emblem puts potential customers off. Maybe the Eagle division, formed in 1988, hasn't developed the brand image necessary to move the merchandise. Could be that people don't think car' when told to drop by their local Jeep-Eagle dealership for a test drive. No matter. Eagle has been heavily advertising the Vision to get the car noticed. It seems that pitchman Greg Kinnear has been getting more mileage out of these ads than Eagle has.

In addition to Autostick, Vision receives some updating from Chrysler for 1996. ESi models get 16-inch wheels, and the TSi gets chrome rims. Headlamp illumination has been improved, and new seat fabrics are found inside. New colors, improved stereos and a quieter interior sum up the changes for 1996.

Vision offers rakish styling, a long list of standard features, and more interior room than all of its competition. It handles very much like its LH brethren, which is to say, extraordinarily well for a big sedan, and the TSi's Autostick feature is sure to stir up a few additional sales in 1996. We think the Vision is a logical choice for sedan buyers who want a little pizzazz in their daily commute, and sales types are likely to wheel and deal more aggressively than the boys at the Dodge or Chrysler dealer to get the slow-selling Vision onto highways and into driveways.

1996 Highlights

An automanual transmission called AutoStick gives the 1996 Vision a feature to distinguish it as Chrysler's premier sport sedan. Interiors have been quieted down, and the ESi gets standard 16-inch wheels. Headlight illumination has been improved, new colors and seat fabrics are on board, and improved sound systems debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Eagle Vision.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tsi Buyer Beware
NelDLP,09/02/2002
Eagle Vision Tsi Owners and Future Buyers Beware. This was a great and fun car when we first got it. Slowly but surely it will start falling apart on you. Serious electrical problems everywhere. Door locks, trunk, alarm, ignition switch. Stalling. Paint peeling on any plastic areas, bumpers, rear window panels. Good Luck. :-(
EagleVisionESI
BGS,02/27/2002
When the tempeture gets 50 degrees or lower, the steering rake make a grinding noise. The struts are already worn out at 80k miles. And there's too much play in the brake pedal.
Fast Luxury
Physicist,06/09/2009
For 13 years, this car has been reliable and extremely fun to drive.
Good Car
ccmstation,09/03/2002
Definitely a good choice to go with the 3.5L engine. Has needed some major work including air conditioner condenser and a new rack & pinion. After 83k miles, still has good struts and the interior shows little wear. Put higher performance tires, Bosch Platinum +4 Spark Plugs, and a K&N Air Filter on the car to give it a little more get-up-and-go. All-in-all it is a great car.
See all 8 reviews of the 1996 Eagle Vision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1996 Eagle Vision features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Eagle Vision

Used 1996 Eagle Vision Overview

The Used 1996 Eagle Vision is offered in the following submodels: Vision Sedan. Available styles include TSi 4dr Sedan, and ESi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Eagle Vision?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Eagle Visions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Eagle Vision for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Eagle Vision.

Can't find a used 1996 Eagle Visions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Vision for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,303.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $20,985.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Vision for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,087.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,559.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Eagle Vision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Vision lease specials

Related Used 1996 Eagle Vision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles