Used 1994 Eagle Vision Consumer Reviews

nice confused , 05/18/2010 1 of 3 people found this review helpful i dont know whats wrong with all these other peoples cars. maybe they just have bad luck or i got the best one out of the bunch. i bought the car back in 01 with about 90000 miles on it previous owner said no problem with it and as far as i can see he was honst because ive had this car and have to do no major repairs just the minor keep ups. i actually love this car so much i went ahead and put alloy rims on it a sunroof on it and i put wood grain all through interior of car. its now 2010 it has 144000 miles on it and its still running nice!!!!! LOVE IT!!!!

awesome car paulito13 , 07/17/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been an awesome car. I had the vehicle oiled 5 times and it still has maintained a rust free vehicle with now just over 172000 kms. I plan on getting it repainted as the exterior clear coat has given way. Garage kept and well oiled this vehicle has given pretty much great driving with 2 new batteries since I took ownership. The engine, 3.5 litre is one of the best, giving quick acceleration and great highway performance when required. I used to burn premium gas but now it seems to run well just on regular. Good trunk room, great leather interior and a modern look keep this car in my garage. I almost bought another one when I saw it going for peanuts on ebay. A great car.

Eagle Review by Jay Westbrook Jay Westbrook , 05/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good solid vehicle. Good gas mileage for a mid-size sedan. I got 25 mpg around town and 28-30 mpg highway. Only large repair in 8 years of ownership was replacing the air conditioning compressor.

My Eagle Vision George Westbrook , 08/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my car new in 1994. It's been great to drive and wonderfully comfortable. I've only had a few minor problems and I'm sad to have to sell it!