I bought this car from a friend a couple of years back and now it is over 175,000 miles and just won't quit. The a/c is dead and the clips to the windshield wipers fluids tubers are broke, can't replace these either but it always starts no matter the weather and kicks snow out of the way better than most trucks I have driven ( 2 foot snow drifts? this car laughed at them). The check engine light also goes on for no reason. Have had it on the computer half dozen times without any problems. Get up and go is great, passes other vehicles easily. Oh and if your taller than 5'7" your going to hit your head almost every time getting into this pretty little car. I love my purple beast.

