1995 Eagle Vision Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes to the Vision.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Eagle Vision.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Michael,08/13/2007
A fun to drive car. Purchased in Whitehall, Ohio in 1997, then shipped it to Germany in 2001. Experienced minor problems (normal wear and tear). Ran great on the German AUTOBAHN.
Star,07/17/2008
I bought this car from a friend about 3 years ago, it is now turning 175,000 miles and it just won't die, actually getting tired of hitting my head getting into the car as I am all of 5,9". Love the hide away cup holders and mystic purple color. Things not so great, a/c is dead, clips that hold the windshield wipers lines in place broke and can't replace as they don't make this car anymore. In 3 years I have replaced the belts, spark plugs and the oil. That is about it. Oh and for winter driving. I can plow through 2 foot snow drifts and thankfully not get stuck.
GE-Rob,11/16/2003
Initially a 70K warranty. In warranty..Transmission replace, Fuel injection replace, Tie-rod ends, Trunk lid rusted out. After warranty...Hood nose rusting, headlights fogged lenses, doors creak, transmission slipping again, traction control not working, front struts bad.
Star,07/28/2008
I bought this car from a friend a couple of years back and now it is over 175,000 miles and just won't quit. The a/c is dead and the clips to the windshield wipers fluids tubers are broke, can't replace these either but it always starts no matter the weather and kicks snow out of the way better than most trucks I have driven ( 2 foot snow drifts? this car laughed at them). The check engine light also goes on for no reason. Have had it on the computer half dozen times without any problems. Get up and go is great, passes other vehicles easily. Oh and if your taller than 5'7" your going to hit your head almost every time getting into this pretty little car. I love my purple beast.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
