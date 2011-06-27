  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1995 Eagle Vision Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes to the Vision.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Eagle Vision.

5(31%)
4(46%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.0
13 reviews
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 Eagle Vision Esi
Michael,08/13/2007
A fun to drive car. Purchased in Whitehall, Ohio in 1997, then shipped it to Germany in 2001. Experienced minor problems (normal wear and tear). Ran great on the German AUTOBAHN.
It won't die
Star,07/17/2008
I bought this car from a friend about 3 years ago, it is now turning 175,000 miles and it just won't die, actually getting tired of hitting my head getting into the car as I am all of 5,9". Love the hide away cup holders and mystic purple color. Things not so great, a/c is dead, clips that hold the windshield wipers lines in place broke and can't replace as they don't make this car anymore. In 3 years I have replaced the belts, spark plugs and the oil. That is about it. Oh and for winter driving. I can plow through 2 foot snow drifts and thankfully not get stuck.
Eagle Vision TSI
GE-Rob,11/16/2003
Initially a 70K warranty. In warranty..Transmission replace, Fuel injection replace, Tie-rod ends, Trunk lid rusted out. After warranty...Hood nose rusting, headlights fogged lenses, doors creak, transmission slipping again, traction control not working, front struts bad.
just keeps on kicking
Star,07/28/2008
I bought this car from a friend a couple of years back and now it is over 175,000 miles and just won't quit. The a/c is dead and the clips to the windshield wipers fluids tubers are broke, can't replace these either but it always starts no matter the weather and kicks snow out of the way better than most trucks I have driven ( 2 foot snow drifts? this car laughed at them). The check engine light also goes on for no reason. Have had it on the computer half dozen times without any problems. Get up and go is great, passes other vehicles easily. Oh and if your taller than 5'7" your going to hit your head almost every time getting into this pretty little car. I love my purple beast.
See all 13 reviews of the 1995 Eagle Vision
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1995 Eagle Vision features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
