Estimated values
1993 Eagle Vision ESi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,883
|$2,105
|$2,209
|Clean
|$1,659
|$1,859
|$1,956
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,367
|$1,452
|Rough
|$762
|$875
|$948
Estimated values
1993 Eagle Vision TSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,189
|$2,296
|Clean
|$1,726
|$1,934
|$2,034
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,422
|$1,510
|Rough
|$793
|$910
|$985