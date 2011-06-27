  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1997 Eagle Talon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Talon
5(77%)4(14%)3(4%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.6
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Talons for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,502 - $5,819
Used Talon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE this car!!! :)

Talia, 09/28/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car can kick it! I have the AWD turbo and LOVE the performance! I live in the mountains and love to test it out as I'm never disappointed. ;) I was told when I bought it to take good care of it to avoid the previous years problems and have. I have not had ANY problems with this car yet. You have to replace the tires more often because they're performance, therefore softer, but you CAN get an all season that will last longer. It can also haul a totally full car load without difficulty. The A/C does detract slightly from performance, but not much.

Report Abuse

this is the worst day of my life

COOL, 08/08/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Let me tell you a little story about the eagle talon.. first I "chased" an ambulance and because it was a sports car, got my license taken away. Then when i went up to my weekly trip to the air force academy, the tires blew faster than a strong wind in a hurricane. These so called "high performance" tires...not so much. by the way, the radio for some reason broke and the only station that would come on was radio disney. last time I checked, this wasn't the coolest station around the block for the youth of america. It's like an ex boyfriend...untrustworthy, unreliable, and breaks at the first sign of difficulty.

Report Abuse

the best

james ossey, 10/17/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

all, this car is the best car next to the dodge viper gts acr. i love both of them

Report Abuse

Have to mod it

Mikek, 01/29/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

97 talon tsi awd, Swapped a 1G (91) 6 bolt motor, Big FP T28 turbo, 750cc injectors, 95 eprom ecu and a chip, 3" turbo back exhaust. Greddy FMIC, This car is a rocket!! I run 18psi on pump 91 and has 280whp! when i cruise at 80mph i get 37mpg. This car should have came this way stock. I Love this car, so much more rare then a GSX. If you can find one BUY IT!!

Report Abuse

One of the funnest cars to drive!

Mitch'sTalon, 09/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you don't own one or have never driven one...then don't try to rate this car! I have had more fun driving this car than any other car I have driven. I'm tired of seeing Honda's supposedly being decked out just to attract attention. This car turns heads without any modifications being needed! This car handles like no car I have driven.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Talons for sale

Related Used 1997 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles