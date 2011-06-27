  1. Home
Used 1995 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

5(58%)4(24%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
38 reviews
198k and Going Strong!

MOMO, 10/01/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come.

Hate to sell

gonzo, 09/10/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have absolutely no complaints about this car, it's just time to get a new car. Well, maybe one complaint, it is difficult to fit more than 3 people in the car comfortably, eg; long trips. Smooth drive, great air conditioner, power windows, locks and many other amenities made you feel like you were in a luxury sports car.

long term car

roadrunner, 07/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Talon for 11 years & have loved it. After initial problems, covered by warranty, it has performed well & looks great! I have maintained it well.

Worth Every Penny

John, 01/25/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one.

Eagle Talon

Brent L, 07/24/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car is really fun to drive. If the performance isn't enough, very little money can make it much faster. Front seats are pretty comfortable, backseats are pretty much worthless.

