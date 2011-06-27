Used 1995 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

198k and Going Strong! MOMO , 10/01/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am the original buyer back in 95! Paid $26k for her, and it's been an awesome car. I do all the maintenance that's required, when needed. I did not get 198k miles by not taking very,very good care of her. So far, I've done the following since the day she was bought: 1. Timing belt twice (Required maint) 2. New suspension ( struts all around once ) I do all work! 3. New Dash ( Messed up the original ) 4. New Power steering rack in 08' 5. New Stereo all around in 02' 6. New heater core in 08' ( Mice!! ) 7. Brakes when needed, Rotors Once' 8. Basic Tune ups when needed, Plugs filters. 8. New Rebuilt Turbo ( x2 ) 9. New Valve Cover The engine is Original, and is clean as they come. Report Abuse

Hate to sell gonzo , 09/10/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have absolutely no complaints about this car, it's just time to get a new car. Well, maybe one complaint, it is difficult to fit more than 3 people in the car comfortably, eg; long trips. Smooth drive, great air conditioner, power windows, locks and many other amenities made you feel like you were in a luxury sports car.

long term car roadrunner , 07/07/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned my Talon for 11 years & have loved it. After initial problems, covered by warranty, it has performed well & looks great! I have maintained it well.

Worth Every Penny John , 01/25/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 96 because it was eye-catching and no one had this car. It was a floor model with 500 miles on it driven from one dealer to the next. I have only had minor issues with this car. Relay sensors, other sensors, a recall, broken door handle. I have 108000 miles on it and an drive it 100 miles a day. I fill up on the fourth day so fuel economy is great. This car style was far ahead of its time and the quality was fantastic. I put low profile tires & rims, added mirror tints, and a small antenna to make the overall look pop even more. Great car for the Fast & Furious enthusiasts, just wish I had extra cash to make it look even better. Only 25000 so hook yours up or get one.