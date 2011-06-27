Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line SEL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,609
|$20,311
|$23,160
|Clean
|$17,185
|$19,807
|$22,562
|Average
|$16,335
|$18,800
|$21,365
|Rough
|$15,486
|$17,792
|$20,169
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle #PinkBeetle 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,253
|$14,447
|$16,759
|Clean
|$11,958
|$14,088
|$16,326
|Average
|$11,367
|$13,372
|$15,461
|Rough
|$10,776
|$12,655
|$14,595
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,321
|$15,626
|$18,056
|Clean
|$12,999
|$15,239
|$17,589
|Average
|$12,357
|$14,464
|$16,657
|Rough
|$11,715
|$13,689
|$15,724
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SE 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,966
|$14,206
|$16,565
|Clean
|$11,678
|$13,854
|$16,137
|Average
|$11,101
|$13,149
|$15,281
|Rough
|$10,524
|$12,445
|$14,426
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T SEL 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,320
|$16,725
|$19,259
|Clean
|$13,975
|$16,310
|$18,762
|Average
|$13,284
|$15,480
|$17,767
|Rough
|$12,594
|$14,651
|$16,772
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Classic 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,414
|$13,588
|$15,878
|Clean
|$11,139
|$13,251
|$15,468
|Average
|$10,589
|$12,577
|$14,648
|Rough
|$10,038
|$11,903
|$13,828
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,140
|$13,148
|$15,264
|Clean
|$10,872
|$12,822
|$14,870
|Average
|$10,334
|$12,170
|$14,081
|Rough
|$9,797
|$11,518
|$13,293